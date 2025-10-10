Royal Albert Hall’s Associate Artists Reveal First Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Albert Hall’s Associate Artists, Rushil Ranjan and Abi Sampa, have announced the first show of their tenure: a spectacular new collaboration with AR Rahman.

In April, pioneering composer, Ranjan, and his mentor, Rahman, will present a joint show marking Rahman’s debut appearance at the Royal Albert Hall, and his first ever large-scale orchestral live show. The performance will bridge the gap between Western and Indian classical music, featuring the world premiere of a new commission, Rangreza रंगरेज़ा, as well as reimagining classic Rahman works with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and soloists Sampa and Sarthak Kalyani.

AR Rahman said: “The Royal Albert Hall is a place where history and music converge, and it is an honour to share my work on such a revered stage. This occasion is made even more special by the premiere of a new co-commissioned piece, created in collaboration with the wonderfully talented Rushil Ranjan. I am also deeply excited to see my music reimagined for orchestra, bringing fresh colours, textures, and emotions to sounds that have been part of my journey. To stand in this legendary hall with new beginnings and timeless memories intertwined is truly humbling and inspiring.”

Rushil Ranjan said: “AR Rahman has always been one of my greatest inspirations, so to be writing with him for his Royal Albert Hall debut is the honour of a lifetime, and I cannot wait for audiences to experience this music in such a momentous setting. It was his work with orchestras that first opened a world of possibilities for me, and I would not be the composer I am without that. This show is a testament to the power of the Hall’s Associate Artist programme and the truly incredible connections it can create.”

Abi Sampa said: “It is difficult to overstate just how important this commission and concert is to me and Rushil, but also the wider Indian community. AR Rahman’s music has, in so many ways, been the soundtrack to so many important moments in my life. He gave us a voice on the international stage before anyone else really had.”

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “Collaboration is at the heart of our Associate Artist programme, and we are so proud to be the stage for this once-in-a-lifetime event. This concert promises to be a genre-defining moment for South Asian music, being led by the musical innovators shaping its future. AR Rahman redefined the global perception of Indian music, and now Rushil is helping to carry forward that legacy. With this show, Abi and Rushil are setting a bold and ambitious tone for the rest of their residency as they will continue to make Royal Albert Hall history."

The groundbreaking show, coming to the Hall for two nights only – Friday 24 and Saturday 25 April 2026 – will include a specially-commissioned new piece from Ranjan and Rahman titled, Rangreza रंगरेज़ा. The Sufi title translates to ‘colourist’, symbolising the pursuit of the unknown and the transformation of the mundane into something extraordinary. The commission has been written for symphony orchestra, choir, Indian instrumentation and contralto Sufi vocals.

There will also be performances of Rahman’s most celebrated works, including excerpts from his soundtracks to Roja, Guru, 127 Hours and Rockstar, reimagined for the power of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London Voices and soloists Abi Sampa and Sarthak Kalyani, with conductor Melvin Tay at the helm.

The world premiere of Rangreza रंगरेज़ा is commissioned by a collection of partners including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Toronto's TO Live and the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

AR Rahman is an Oscar and Grammy-winning composer who has redefined contemporary Indian music, with a body of work spanning Bollywood, Hollywood, musical theatre, and orchestral composition. Globally celebrated for his scores in Slumdog Millionaire, Roja, Bombay, Dil Se, Lagaan, and 127 Hours, his music is often described as the heartbeat of India, inspiring millions worldwide.

Rushil Ranjan is a critically acclaimed, award-winning composer, arranger, and producer known for blending global classical traditions with contemporary orchestral music. As the creator of the Orchestral Qawwali Project, his work has earned him international acclaim and a reputation as one of the most prominent voices in modern composition, having performed at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, Roundhouse and Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza.

Multi-instrumentalist, Qawwali and Veena virtuoso, Abi Sampa, has become a focal point within contemporary Sufi and fusion music. Her ability to mix different styles and command over both Western and Indian classical music has garnered her praise from all corners of the music industry.

Tickets for AR Rahman x Rushil Ranjan, priced from £30, go on sale on Thursday 16 October at 11am from www.royalalberthall.com, with a pre-sale for the venue’s Friends and Patrons 24 hours earlier.