Rosalind Eleazar and Rachel Tucker Join SMALL HOTEL at Theatre Royal Bath

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage and screen star Rosalind Eleazar and Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker join the previously revealed Ralph Fiennes and Francesca Annis in the world premiere of Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s Small Hotel, the final play in this year’s Ralph Fiennes / Theatre Royal Bath Season.

In Small Hotel, Ralph Fiennes plays Larry, an acclaimed TV celebrity whose life and career are rapidly unravelling. As he is forced to unpick his past, we meet a collection of unforgettable characters including Larry’s troubled twin brother Richard, his unpredictable former lover, actress Marianne (Rosalind Eleazar) and his domineering mother Athena (Francesca Annis).

Rosalind Eleazar has recently starred in Slow Horses, alongside Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden, and theatre credits include The National Theatre’s The House of Bernada Alba, and Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker’s numerous West End credits include Wicked, Come From Away, Sunset Boulevard, Hadestown and We Will Rock You.

Since her first major film role alongside Elizabeth Taylor in the epic Cleopatra, Francesca Annis established herself as one of our most acclaimed actresses. A stellar stage career with the RSC and National Theatre encompassed many iconic roles including Juliet opposite Ian McKellen’s Romeo in Romeo and Juliet.

Rebecca Lenkiewicz is an acclaimed playwright and screenwriter whose work has been performed all over the world. With Her Naked Skin in 2008, Rebecca became the first living female playwright to have an original play performed on The National Theatre’s Olivier stage.

Small Hotel is directed by Holly Race Roughan, Artistic Director of award winning touring theatre company Headlong.

SMALL HOTEL completes the first Ralph Fiennes / Theatre Royal Bath season which has included the highly acclaimed GRACE PERVADES, set to transfer to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in April 2026; the current production of AS YOU LIKE IT, starring Gloria Obianyo, Hariet Walter, Dylan Moran and Patrick Robinson, directed by Ralph Fiennes; and two sell-out evenings with two of the finest and most respected wordsmiths of their generations - the legendary musician, artist and writer Patti Smith, and acclaimed musician, poet and playwright Kae Tempest.