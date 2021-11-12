Robin Windsor Will Star in COME WHAT MAY UK Tour in 2022

One of the nation's best loved Strictly Come Dancing professionals is coming out of retirement to star in Come What May, one of the most exciting theatre productions touring across the UK in Spring 2022 including Theatre Royal Brighton on Friday 11 February.

Come What May - The Ultimate Tribute to Moulin Rouge and other hit movie musicals including Rocketman, The Greatest Showman, A Star is Born, Burlesque and more - today announces full casting. The show, which stars Strictly Come Dancing professional Robin Windsor, heads out on a major national theatre tour starting in January 2022.

Joining Robin Windsor are Charlotte Gallagher, David Wyatt, Ollie Augustin, Oscar Fonseca, Chloe Gatward, Emma Jane, Georgia McEnaney, Hannah Morcos, Stuart Rouse and Reece Woodier.

Travel back in time as the children of the revolution take you into the sexy and glamorous underworld of Paris at the Moulin Rouge. Journey into the flamboyant world of Elton John, delve into the imagination of the original showman P.T Barnum and finally head to the bright lights of Los Angeles before exploring the glamour of Sunset Boulevard's Burlesque Lounge.

This musical extravaganza is packed with timeless classics from the movie Moulin Rouge including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend, Roxanne and Lady Marmalade as well as featuring hits from other iconic movie musicals including Come Alive, Saturday Night's Alright, Shallow and Show Me How You Burlesque.

This 'Spectacular, Spectacular' all-singing, all-dancing show is an unforgettable combination of dreams, adventure and above all - love!

The show is currently on a major national tour with Britain's Got Talent winner Jai McDowall, which started in September 2021 and played across the UK including Mercury Theatre Colchester, Mayflower Theatre Southampton, New Theatre Royal Lincoln and Buxton Opera House where it will take a break before continuing in January with Robin.

Robin Windsor is a British Professional Latin and Ballroom Dancer, best known for his appearances in the BBC television series Strictly Come Dancing. Robin is arguably one of the most recognisable faces on Strictly Come Dancing. During his time on the show he partnered Anita Dobson, Patsy Kensit, Lisa Riley and Deborah Meaden. On Strictly, he also danced alongside stars such as Neil Diamond, Rod Stewart, Alice Cooper and Katherine Jenkins to name just a few.

Announcing the tour, Robin said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the cast of Come What May. Really excited to get moving and work on this FABULOUS show with this amazing cast."

Come What May is presented by Sweeney Entertainments and Sisco Entertainment. The show is created by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield for Sisco Entertainment with choreography by Scott Coldwell and arrangements/musical supervision by James Doughty.

Bookings: www.atgtickets.com/brighton*

0844 871 7615*

*Booking fees apply. Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company's access charge