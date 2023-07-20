Richard Carson, Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Will Lead English Language Premiere of REBECCA

Performances run 4 September to 18 November at Charing Cross Theatre.
Richard Carson, Lauren Jones and Kara Lane will lead the cast for the eagerly anticipated English language premiere of the critically acclaimed musical ‘Rebecca’. Performances run 4 September to 18 November at Charing Cross Theatre.
Based on Daphne Du Maurier’s 1938 novel, by Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay, two of the most successful German-language musical theatre creators, ‘Rebecca’ has already captivated more than two million people worldwide in hugely successful productions in 12 countries and eight languages.
‘Rebecca’ had its world premiere at VBW’s Raimund Theater in Vienna, Austria, in September 2006, where it went on to play to sold-out houses in three seasons, and where it is currently enjoying a hugely successful revival.
Richard Carson (Maxim de Winter) has appeared in several major West End musicals including ‘Les Miserables', ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’, ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘Miss Saigon’.
Lauren Jones (Second Mrs de Winter, ‘I’) recently appeared in the West End production of ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ as Trish and alternate Bonnie.
Kara Lane (Mrs Danvers) was Alice in ‘The Addams Family - the Musical Comedy’, Winifred Banks in ‘Mary Poppins’, Reno Sweeney in ’Anything Goes’ at Kilworth House, ‘Mary Magdalene’ in Jesus Christ Superstar’ and Magenta in ‘The Rocky Horror Show’.
The rest of the cast are: Alex James-Ward, Piers Bate, Sarah Harlington, David Breeds, Amanda Minihan, Neil Moors, Nicholas Lumley, Nigel-Joseph Francis, Elliot Swann, Scott McClure, Emily Apps, Melanie Bright, Gail MacKinnon, Tarisha Rommick, James Mateo-Salt, Rosie Glossop.
Rebecca, with an orchestra of 18, will be directed by Alejandro Bonatto (director of the critically acclaimed production of Donizetti’s ‘Rita’ and Francis Poulanc and Jean Cocteau’s ‘The Human Voice’ at Charing Cross Theatre).
It has a new English translation by Christopher Hampton (two-time Tony Award winner Best Score & Best Book for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ and Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ & ‘The Father’) and Michael Kunze.
Featuring 22 original songs, Rebecca is a gripping thriller full of intrigue and surprises that sticks closely to the original novel. Wealthy Maxim de Winter brings his naïve new wife home to his Cornish estate, Manderley, where the manipulative housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers, resents the new wife’s intrusion. She persuades her that she is an unworthy replacement for the first Mrs de Winter, the glamorous and mysterious Rebecca, who perished in a drowning accident, with tragic results...
The world-famous novel was also turned into a celebrated Alfred Hitchcock film in 1940, starring Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, Judith Anderson, George Sanders and Gladys Cooper. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, winning two awards; Best Picture and Best Cinematography. Rebecca was recently filmed again by Netflix starring Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas and Keeley Hawes.
Original Book and Lyrics: Michael Kunze
Music and Orchestrations: Sylvester Levay
English Book Adaptation: Christopher Hampton
English Lyrics: Christopher Hampton and Michael Kunze
Based on the novel by Daphne Du Maurier
Director Alejandro Bonatto
Choreographer Ron Howell
Musical Supervisor/Conductor Robert Scott
Production Designer Nicky Shaw
Lighting Designer David Seldes
Sound Designer Andrew Johnson
Projection Designer Matt Powell
Costume Supervisor Jess Richardson-Smith
Casting Stephen Crockett/Grindrod Burton Casting
Produced by Steven M. Levy for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited
