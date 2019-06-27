Richard Armitage To Join Toby Jones in West End UNCLE VANYA

Acclaimed actor Richard Armitage has signed on to portray Astrov in a West End production of Uncle Vanya starring Toby Jones.

The production is a new adaptation of the material from playwright Conor McPherson. Key female roles for the production are still being cast.

Sonja Friedman is producing the production which will open at the West End Harold Pinter Theatre in January 2020.

Anton Chekhov's play Uncle Vanya takes place at the close of the nineteenth century. In the heart of the Russian countryside, Vanya and his niece Sonya have worked for years to manage the ramshackle estate on behalf of his brother-in-law, a retired professor.

When the professor arrives with his stunningly beautiful young wife and announces his plan to sell the estate, all their lives are thrown into turmoil.





