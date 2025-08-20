Review: THE GATHERED LEAVES, Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Pennington family assemble for a birthday reunion in Andrew Keatley's absorbing drama The Gathered Leaves, returning to the Park Theatre ten years after its first run. It's a talky piece of theatre, digging deep into the issues of tradition and hidden secrets. William (Jonathan Hyde) is a stiff, authoritarian husband, father and grandfather. His wife Olivia (Joanne Pearce) is the epitome of the long-suffering but loving wife.

Their three children Sammy (Richard Stirling), Giles (Chris Larkin) and Alice (Olivia Vinall) have all proved challenging for their unbending father. Sammy’s autism (a bright and curious intensity coupled with frequent overstimulation) is seen as an embarrassment. Giles, regardless of his profession as a doctor and the production of a son to continue the family name, can never do anything right. And Alice had a child out of wedlock and became estranged from the family. Until now.

Alice’s daughter Aurelia (Taneetrah Porter) is now 17, mixed race and a breath of fresh air. She bonds quickly with her cousin Emily (Ella Dale), and even starts to thaw the icy William. Giles's wife Sophie (an unravelling Zoe Waites) and son Simon (George Lorimer) chafe against family expectations and conventions, The pot is stirred for a vibrant, honest, and heartbreaking weekend.

Jonathan Hyde and Joanne Pearce in The Gathered Leaves

Photo Credit: Rich Southgate

Keatley’s writing rewards his starry cast in every line. The length of the play (2hr 20 of performance) allows storylines to shape and realities to be revealed. Director Adrian Noble and designer Dick Bird allow the beautifully realised set to spread beyond the confines of the stage, spilling out onto the sidelines and into the audience.

In a production of intense and deeply effective performances, Larkin, Hyde and Stirling are particularly excellent. The women are somewhat reduced to fetching, carrying and cleaning but Dale (in her professional debut) and Porter have a sweet and giggly moment over an illicit drink, while Vinall, Waites and Pearce all nurse their own private hurts.

With topics such as autism, dementia, racism, infidelity, and mortality threaded throughout The Gathered Leaves, there is much to explore and absorb in this play. It feels real without ever being forced or preachy.

Richard Stirling and Chris Larkin in The Gathered Leaves.

Photo Credit: Rich Southgate

Set in 1997 it captures the cultural vibe of the time with the game Trivial Pursuit and mention of the Renault Clio TV advert (“Nicole, Papa”). As both this family and the world outside subtly change, The Gathered Leaves allows us to savour each moment.

A framing device with young Sammy (Joe Burrell) and Giles (Ellis Elijah) captures the intensity of their bond, and moments of physical touch between various characters speak to the humanity of reaching out to another person.

The Gathered Leaves has been away from the stage for a whole decade, but still intrigues. As each metaphorical leaf falls, we can’t help but keep watching thanks to the skill and commitment of the writer, director, cast and all involved. A theatrical treat.

The Gathered Leaves is at the Park Theatre until 20 September

Photo Credits: Rich Southgate

