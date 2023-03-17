Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THAT'S ACE, VAULT Festival

Review: THAT'S ACE, VAULT Festival

A tender coming-of-age story that aims the spotlight at asexuality and platonic affection.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Review: THAT'S ACE, VAULT Festival Ace is anxiously waiting for Sasha at the club. She's never been before and wasn't given an exact time, so she makes sure she's there before they open to be on the safe side. After an awkward conversation with the bouncer and an equally interesting chat with the bartender, three hours pass before her crush arrives. Ace - her chosen name, borrowed from the companion of the seventh Doctor Who, her "gaywakening" - voices her internal monologue to the crowd.

After a slow introductive voiceover that details the unskilled answer given by her sex education teacher when confronted with Ace's questions about non-heterosexual intercourse, Jonny Brace's play kicks in properly. It's an endearing text that sparkles with wit, examining platonic love and asexuality with youthful depth. Tiffany Marina Pearmund is the protagonist. Sex is "like cognitive thought to a worm", she says - her character doesn't get nor understand sexual impulse.

We bear witness to the modus operandi of an excessively logical, literal brain. Ace has analysed and dissected her affection for Sasha from every angle, but still hasn't reached clarity. Pearmund delivers a pure, honest performance that makes us want to scoop Ace up and give her a hug (although we fear she wouldn't appreciate that). Directed by Brace, the show features an expressive, accomplished lighting design and sound that move the action in and out of rooms seamlessly.

His investigation of Ace's state of mind is detailed and unpatronising, precise in its descriptions but sparing in their explanations. The character's attitude comes off as an "unflinching, no-nonsense approach", but Ace can't wrap her head around the isolation she feels due to her sexuality and bearing. A Catholic background built on guilt and shame doesn't help her journey, which is ultimately left unwritten.

In 45 minutes, Brace doesn't have provide solutions to Ace's uncertainties, but his queries aim the spotlight at a subject that's largely unexplored on stage. He gives a profound insight into the doubts and tribulations of growing up with platonic feelings and sexual confusion in a heartwarming, touching coming-of-age story.

That's Ace runs at VAULT Festival until 17 March.

VAULT Festival has been left without a venue for next year. You can contribute to the #SaveVAULT campaign here.




Photos: First Look At Sheffield Theatres THE GOOD PERSON OF SZECHWAN Photo
Photos: First Look At Sheffield Theatres' THE GOOD PERSON OF SZECHWAN
Sheffield Theatres today has releaed first look photos of their new production of The Good Person of  Szechwan, marking the 80th anniversary of Bertolt Brecht’s popular play.
Review Roundup: MARJORIE PRIME at Menier Chocolate Factory Photo
Review Roundup: MARJORIE PRIME at Menier Chocolate Factory
The Menier Chocolate Factory's production of Marjorie Prime just celebrated its opening night. Let's see what the critics had to say...
Review: AFTER THE ACT, New Diorama Theatre Photo
Review: AFTER THE ACT, New Diorama Theatre
After the Act is entirely different to any other musical currently running in London. Worlds away from the glitz and the glamour of the West End, theatre company Breach have tackled an era of British queer history through the form of a verbatim musical, and the result is a raw, creative performance like nothing else.
BBC Two Will Air Andrew Lloyd Webber Birthday Special Photo
BBC Two Will Air Andrew Lloyd Webber Birthday Special
BBC Two has just announced that it will air a 90-minute special celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber's 75th Birthday on 25 March. Tune in at 9.25 to watch.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: FARM HALL, Jermyn Street TheatreReview: FARM HALL, Jermyn Street Theatre
March 15, 2023

After Hitler’s death and the German defeat, the Führer’s top nuclear scientists are being held in the English countryside while the Pacific continues. With nothing to do but read redacted newspapers, skim through familiar books, and write censored letters, the six men wallow in their boredom, unaware that they’re being recorded.
Review: THE PLAY WITH THE REALLY LONG SLIGHTLY POETIC SOUNDING TITLE..., VAULT FestivalReview: THE PLAY WITH THE REALLY LONG SLIGHTLY POETIC SOUNDING TITLE..., VAULT Festival
March 12, 2023

It’s a show about everything and nothing, with comic patterns that are so deliciously millennial and referential that a lack of contextual knowledge from the audience destroys its outcome. When the pieces fit together, however, your cheeks will be sore from laughing for an hour straight. They’re unafraid to overdo all of it, resulting in effectively caustic observations on the entertainment industry and how its advocacy is ultimately a self-serving sham.
Review: SONS, VAULT FestivalReview: SONS, VAULT Festival
March 12, 2023

“How do you raise a son?” is the leitmotif question that runs through Olugbeminiyi Bammodu’s one-man play. He is John, a second-generation Nigerian in the UK, who was raised by a mother who loved her two sons and daughter evenly but differently and a father who treated his brother to days out while he stayed home baking.
Review: GOOD DAY, VAULT FestivalReview: GOOD DAY, VAULT Festival
March 11, 2023

The piece interrogates the very core of our existence, bringing up a line-up of themes that are as thought-provoking as they are difficult to explore in 75 minutes. Lateral reflections on the limitation of free will and the ethics of choosing euthanasia sit side by side with an interesting view of the simulation of consciousness and questions on the rapid improvement of AI technology. In a world where ChatGPT is querying the purpose of human input, it’s all quite timely, but Good Day ultimately doesn’t analyse its arguments.
Review: KITES, VAULT FestivalReview: KITES, VAULT Festival
March 10, 2023

Meyler’s empathetic style has the capacity to make this a polished drama filled with escapism. Her writing has a bittersweet vein, vividly depicting how real-life expectations can mar and taint the power of imagination. It would be interesting to see Kites focus more on the character’s reality and how Irish history comes into play as they bury their feelings for one another and they plunge into melancholic disillusionment.
share