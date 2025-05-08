Review Roundup: THE EMPIRE STRIPS BACK: A BURLESQUE PARODY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody is making its London premiere at Riverside Studios. Leading the evening's festivities are hosts Travis Jay and Pete Anderson, bringing high-energy humour to the galactic mayhem.

The ensemble cast features a stellar line-up of dancers and performers from across the globe. Taking to the stage are Brogan Paris, Ema Steindl, Freja Nicole, Cass Tattersall, Jolie Ponchetti, Oakleigh Briscoe, Samantha Ho, and Savane Boisleveau.

The Empire Strips Back is a loving and cheeky tribute that reimagines the galaxy far, far away through a hilarious immersive burlesque lens, packed with comedy, dance, and jaw-dropping production.

Created by Russall S Beattie and produced by NX5 Theatrical LLC's David J Foster and Neil Gooding, the London production is directed by Bec Morris, with choreography by James Barry and Lisa Toyer. The Production Team includes UK General Manager Rebecca Gwyther, production manager Daniel Whiting, and lighting designer Peter Rubie. See what the critics are saying...

Franco Milazzo, BroadwayWorld: This being neo-burlesque (as opposed to the glamour or cheesecake variety), there are no lingering glove peels or fluttering isis wings. Instead, the core concept and choreography from James Barry and Lisa Toyer are merged, for example when the Imperial Guards in stunning red outfits wave their cloaks around like fans before disrobing. Even if the dance routines are a tad tame and predictable by modern burlesque standards, the production values more than make up for this with eye-catching sets, detailed costumes and designer Peter Rubie’s exquisite use of spotlights.

Brian Logan, The Guardian: It’s hard not to notice that it’s mainly women being empowered in The Empire Strips Back, whose male cast members alone end the show fully clothed. But if it’s not striking a Rebel Alliance-like blow for freedom, The Empire Strips Back is at least striking one for pretty good fun.

Megan O'Neill, West End Best Friend: Fans and non-fans will enjoy this show with both the full range of entertainment it has to offer and how inclusive, shameless and safe the performers make the environment. Alluring, empowering and tastefully sexy whilst incorporating the best parts of the Star Wars fandom, the force is definitely with this show and all of its Jedi Knights. By far some of the best burlesque we’ve seen.

