Review Roundup: PIG HEART BOY at The Unicorn Theatre

Unicorn Theatre is presenting the new stage adaptation of multi-award-winning writer Malorie Blackman's beloved novel Pig Heart Boy.

The incredible cast includes Immanuel Yeboah as Cameron, Tré Medley as Dr Bryce/Andrew, Akil Young as Mike/Rashid, Christine During as Cathy/Julie, Christina Ngoyi as Marilyn/Elrich/Presenter/Officer, Chia Phoenix as Nan/Trudy/Mrs Stewart/LEPAR Lady and Olivia Williams Freeman and Rhys Lanahan as Understudies.

Pig Heart Boy will premiere at the Unicorn Theatre (26 January – 22 February), and then play at Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres (27 February – 15 March), before embarking on a UK Tour playing at Playhouse, Liverpool (18 – 22 March), Lowry, Salford (26 – 29 March), Belgrade, Coventry (2 – 5 April), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (8 – 12 April), Norwich Theatre Royal (23 – 26 April), Newcastle Theatre Royal (29 Apr – 3 May), Lighthouse, Poole (7 – 10 May), Blackpool Grand Theatre (14 – 17 May), Royal & Derngate, Northampton (21 – 24 May), Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (4 – 7 June) and Curve, Leicester (10 – 14 June).

Adapted by acclaimed playwright Winsome Pinnock and directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, this poignant adaptation of the 1997 book explores themes of childhood illness, identity and the profound choices we make to survive.

Cameron has always dreamed of living a normal life: making friends, going to school, and diving to the bottom of his local swimming pool. But his world is turned upside down when he is diagnosed with a serious heart condition and faces an urgent need for a heart transplant. With time running out, Cameron is offered a new heart – as he finds himself having to face a difficult decision - how far will he go to get the life he desperately wants back? See what the critics are saying...

Chris Wiegand, The Guardian: The show is aimed at nine to 13-year-olds (probably geared more towards the younger side of that range) and dynamically captures the turbulent world of school thanks in part to DK Fashola’s movement direction, especially appealing in an early slo-mo sequence. This staging has plenty of style and flows swiftly, helped by Xana’s sound design and compositions – but it never has quite the same direct appeal to head and heart as Blackman’s book.

Bronagh, Theatre and Tonic: If pressed, the one word I would use to describe Pig Heart Boy is beautiful. If I was allowed three more words I would choose hilarious, thoughtful and special. The rest of the UK is in for a treat when the cast and crew embark on their nationwide tour. Not just for children, but also some great nostalgia for us 90s kids.

Liam O'Dell: In adapting Blackman’s story for the stage, Pinnock perfectly captures the rich detail and descriptions – even from the outset, as Cameron daydreams of swimming under water. The story involves discussions of genetics and biology which may otherwise be a challenge for the lower end of the 9-13 age bracket to wrap their head around, but Pinnock succeeds in relating xenotransplantation to Spider-Man for the benefit of the younger audience (it’s been a while since I read the book, but I’m betting on this being an idea from Pinnock than one transferred from the original book). We can bond much more closely with Cameron thanks to a number of interactive fourth-wall breaks, too.

Mary Pollard, Everything Theatre: The ensemble work brilliantly together, multi-roling through distinctly drawn, beautifully portrayed characters that bring a range of humanity to the story. The banter between the teens is wholly engaging and funny: I nearly choked laughing at a throwaway line referencing Mr Fezziwig’s party. There’s glorious movement work (DK Fashola) across the board, most noticeably in the wonderful underwater scenes, but also in the tiny details that make each character unique and recognisable.

Chris Abbott, West End Best Friend: A stunning production of a well-respected story, wholly suited to the target age range but likely to be enjoyed by many other audiences as well. It’s touring to Sheffield, Liverpool, Salford, Coventry, Wolverhampton, Norwich, Newcastle, Poole, Northampton, Canterbury and Leicester between now and June – a must for your diary!

A Young(ish) Perspective: I noticed the audience was perhaps the most diverse I had ever seen. This sounds like it happens all the time in a city as cosmopolitan as London, however the breadth of ages, genders and ethnicities truly proved the accessibility of such a thematically relevant play. It deals with medical ethics, friendships, animal rights, teenage nihilism, and quite frankly the meaning of life. These are all themes that connected to the audience tonight, largely thanks to Fynn-Aiduenu’s direction to keep the characters straightforward and relatable. Children laughed at corny puns and visual gags, adults laughed at marital humour and a shout out to excellent Grasmere gingerbread.

