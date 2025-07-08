Review Roundup: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Watermill Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, Jesus Christ Superstar is a timeless work set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events, but seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire.

Spilling out of the theatre into the gardens, be immersed into the heart of this epic 1970s rock score, with an incredible cast of actor-musicians seamlessly fusing these classic roles with iconic music including "Superstar", "Gethsemane" and "I Don't Know How to Love Him". See what the critics are saying...

Mica Blackwell, BroadwayWorld: The Watermill Theatre may be small, but this Jesus Christ Superstar is epic on biblical levels. Exuberant, dynamic yet intimate, the work put in onstage by the actor-muso ensemble across the board is complemented by the beautiful work put in visually. If you’re on the lookout for an alternative stripped back Andrew Lloyd Webber revival this summer, this one is worth taking a holy pilgrimage.

Mark Lawson, The Guardian: Hart uses seventeen actor-musicians, strumming or blowing between lines, with only the title character not playing an instrument, making Jesus look like a vocalist with a massive backing band. But the power of the production is how the cast devastatingly excavate the emotion in the lyrics. Clearly knowing from the outset that he must die – and that his human incarnation makes him sometimes dread and fear this – Michael Kholwadia’s Jesus, unlike the serene hippy-magician in some productions, embodies the “haunting, hunted” look described by Christian Edwards’ Pilate, whose “Pilate’s Dream” is also sung in a tone closer to nightmare.

Graham Wyles, Stage Talk: Whilst Jesus is the eponymous, titular star, the musical might as easily be titled, ‘Jesus and Judas’, particularly with the latter having the more interesting psychological profile in the show. A raunchy fetish scene with Herod (Samuel Morgan-Grahame) brings comedy and variety whilst a humane Pilate (Christian Edwards) gives pause for thought as to who the real villains of the piece are.

Ryan Bishop, West End Best Friend: This production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Watermill Theatre is a triumph. It’s a testament to the enduring power of Tim Rice’s lyrics and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s music, amplified by a cast that delivers truly exceptional performances within a setting that enhances every aspect of the storytelling. It’s an immersive, emotionally charged experience that reminds us why this rock opera continues to resonate across generations. Jesus Christ Super-5-star!

To read more reviews, click here !



! Discuss the show on the BroadwayWorld Forum

Reader Reviews

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...