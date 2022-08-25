Review: PATIENCE, Wilton's Music Hall

Ever since its first production in 1881, Gilbert and Sullivan's Patience has brought its audiences to tears of laughter, and this production by Charles Court Opera is no exception.

Brimming with tongue-in-cheek comedy, silly gags and a host of characters who are all delightfully idiotic, it's just a laugh from start to finish.

The opera itself satirises the aesthetic movement of the late 19th century, famously represented by the likes of Oscar Wilde and Walter Pater, by poking fun at narcissistic poets, pretentiousness, love, and more. It's an easy-going opera that never overstays its welcome, largely thanks to its varied and fantastic musical numbers and gags.

The titular character Patience, a naïve and simple maid who has never been in love before, is portrayed powerfully by Catriona Hewitson, who manages to blend her gorgeous voice with a charmingly innocent-sounding act. She's joined by Matthew Siveter as Archibald Grosvenor, her childhood sweetheart and ultimate love interest, whose congenial lack of self-awareness never ceases to make the audience laugh.

Egotistical and pretentious Bunthorne is usually portrayed by Matthew Kellett, but for health reasons the character is portrayed by director John Savournin during the press night to much applause.

It's simply a first-rate production with plenty of movement to match the generally up-beat musical numbers; Merry Holden and Damian Czarnecki's choreography is simply spot on, juxtaposed beautifully with the simple set design by Simon Bejer.

But it is the performers who really steal the show. Each and every one of them is infused with brilliant comedic timing, pulling off each joke superbly. Catrine Kirkman as Lady Jane, especially, is gifted with a wonderful sense of comedy and a brilliant amount of control over her facial expressions. Musically, too, they are all on top form and wonderfully guided by musical director David Eaton.

As such, there is very little to complain about in Charles Court Opera's Patience. It's just a wonderful opera and this is a marvellous production - an easy recommendation for all fans of Gilbert and Sullivan.

Patience is at Wilton's Music Hall until 26th August.

Photo Credit: Bill Knight