KC and The Sunshine Band Musical GET DOWN TONIGHT Will Make London Premiere This Year

Three-time GRAMMY winner KC and The Sunshine Band and producers have announced the London premiere of GET DOWN TONIGHT, the KC and The Sunshine Band Musical. Inspired by the early years of singer, songwriter, producer and musician Harry Wayne Casey (KC) and set against the backdrop of 1970s Miami, this feel-good show highlights the friendships, relationships, love and music that brought a whole generation together.

The unmistakable ‘Sunshine Sound’ that KC created — an infectious blend of Disco, Funk, R&B, and more – is on heart-thumping display throughout. Developed in collaboration with Harry Wayne Casey with a book by J. F. Lawton (Pretty Woman: The Musical), this London premiere is packed with over 20 of the band’s hits, including ‘Give It Up’, ‘That’s The Way (I Like It)’, and ‘Get Down Tonight’. With a cast of eight (casting to be announced), the show is a joyful, nostalgia-filled celebration of a landmark cultural era, centered around four best friends.

Newly extended to 90 minutes without interval, the show was developed with an acclaimed run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024 under the name Who Do Ya Love?.

Harry Wayne Casey (KC) said, “There’s something infectious about dance music and the way it allows people to escape from the world and find themselves at the same time. I’m excited to share this show we've created with audiences in London, from the generations who were there with me in the 70s, to younger ages who just know me from the hits on the radio, in the movies or on TV shows. Everyone can connect to the music. We just wanted to bring that nostalgia to the stage and I wanted to show people a little bit more about who I am. For me, this is about telling the story of what helped shape my dreams into reality. It is a sample of life and emotions among four good friends in the early 70’s. After all these years, the music has allowed me to tell that story. Enjoy the music, the magic, the musical!"

KC and The Sunshine Band were one of the biggest bands of the 70s and have sold over 100 million records worldwide. The band’s achievements include a Grammy award for Album of the Year in 1979 as part of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, five number one singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, four UK top 10 singles and in 1975, became the first act to score four #1 pop singles in one 12-month period since the Beatles in 1964. A true household name, they have been featured at every major sporting event in the world including the Super Bowl, the NBA and the Kentucky Derby, not to mention nearly every wedding, birthday and bar mitzvah party.

J. F. Lawton is a writer, director and producer of over a dozen feature films for every major Hollywood studio in every genre from romance to drama to action. His feature credits include the iconic Pretty Woman along with Under Siege, Mistress, Blankman, The Hunted, Chain Reaction, DOA: Dead or Alive and many others. He has been nominated for a BAFTA, a Writers’ Guild of America Award and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the Dramatists Guild, Inc. For Broadway and the West End, Lawton co-wrote the book for Pretty Woman: The Musical. His published fiction includes Cosmic Ray’s Celestial Revival, The Last Writer, Princess of Rodeo Drive and Silver: Treasure Island Revisited.

Lisa Stevens is an internationally acclaimed, Emmy-nominated choreographer and director. She was inducted into UNESCO's CID, the leading organization recognizing excellence in dance worldwide. She has received an Emmy nomination for Dreaming Of A Jewish Christmas and accolades from the Broadway World Awards for West Side Story, The Witches of Eastwick, Mary Poppins and Spamalot. Other honors include a NYMF Award of Excellence for Common Grounds, Ovation Awards for Xanadu, Spamalot, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and multiple nominations from the Canadian Theatre Critics Awards, Betty Mitchell Awards, and Jessie Richardson Awards. Notably, she was Associate Choreographer for the Olivier Award-winning Bombay Dreams. Stevens choreographed the U.S. Tour of Bombay Dreams and spent six years with Disney Theatrical on High School Musical and its sequel. She also worked on Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 with productions in the U.K. and U.S. Her regional work includes new musicals like Cutman, First Wives Club, Oswald and The Little Prince, as well as classics like Guys & Dolls, Grease, and Footloose. She directed and choreographed the Victory Ceremonies at the 2010 Winter Olympics and has written and directed Bollywood musicals Tauba Tauba and Shakalaka Bombay.

