Review: MR CHARLES DICKENS PRESENTS A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Greenwich Theatre

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is one story that most audiences, young and old, are familiar with. After all, it's dusted off every year to mark the festive season - encouraging audiences to step into the Christmas spirit. As such, it's hardly surprising that the European Arts Company's touring production of A Christmas Carol is not the only production gracing our stages this year. In fact, it's one of several dotted through the streets of London.

As such, it can be challenging to find a way to re-brand the story and production for modern audiences - to stand out amongst the sea of carollers, so to speak. This production, evoking the spirit of Christmas past, is framed around taking place in the historic UK venues where Dickens himself once performed. Greenwich theatre, for example, is just 100 metres from where Dickens read to Greenwich Literary Institution in 1866.

This one-man production, starring John O'Connor, is adapted entirely from Dicken's famous readings - which earned him more money than all of his novels and stories put together. As such, audiences are welcomed back in time as they take their seats - providing new insight into the beloved story.

Mr Charles Dickens Presents A Christmas Carol, therefore, requires a lot from its leading man. Not only is he playing every character, from Tiny Tim to Scrooge, but he's also stepping into some famous shoes in re-enacting Dicken's performances. Directed by the late Peter Craze, the performance is based on eyewitness accounts of Dickens on stage, helping revive the spirit of his original performances. Throughout, O'Connor is charming and captivating, the perfect narrator to guide audiences through the story.

However, in some instances, a little of the story's vibrancy is lost in not having an entire ensemble on stage. While this was a sacrifice made in the name of authenticity (Dickens performed alone), it's a sometimes unusual choice for a story that is framed around the spirit of community and coming together.

The lighting design from Duncan Hands is purposeful and impressive, helping better recreate the different spaces that Scrooge finds himself within, from ghostly graveyards to raucous parties. This is nicely supported by the set design from Tom Paris, though slightly 'haunted' by Greenwich's theatre Panto set, which looms overhead.

In short, Mr Charles Dickens Presents: A Christmas Carol is an engaging, thoughtful production which evokes the true spirit of the original source text. As such, it's a delightful festive treat for audiences.

Mr Charles Dickens Presents: A Christmas Carol is at Greenwich Theatre until 19 December before continuing on its UK tour.

Photo Credit: European Arts Company