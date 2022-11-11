A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Tour to Historic UK Venues This Holiday Season
The tour includes places where Dickens himself performed the classic festive ghost story.
European Arts Company are touring to some historic UK venues with their authentic adaptation of A Christmas Carol, starring John O'Connor (Before We Die, Channel 4), as Charles Dickens. The tour includes places where Dickens himself performed the classic festive ghost story such as the beautiful Music Room of Brighton Pavilion (1861) and The Halls in Norwich (1859). The show is returning to Greenwich Theatre for the fifth successive year, just 100 metres from where Dickens read A Christmas Carol to Greenwich Literary Institution in 1866.
Few people know that Charles Dickens originally wanted to be an actor and A Christmas Carol was the first public performance he gave of his work. After opening night, he said the success was most wonderful and prodigious - perfectly overwhelming and astounding altogether! Dickens enacted the work over 150 times and the effect on the public was phenomenal; he had a magnetic stage presence, riveting eyes, expressive voice, and wonderful powers of characterisation. Remarkably, Dickens made more money from his readings than from all his novels and stories put together.
This exciting production, adapted from Dickens's own public reading scripts and eyewitness accounts of him on stage, recreates the spirit of his original performances. O'Connor says I'm delighted to be coming back to these venues with A Christmas Carol. Dickens himself performed the story all over the UK and America and it's wonderful to follow in his legendary footsteps. The show was a sell-out success when we last performed and the audience reaction was delightful. There will be laughs, tears and plenty of Christmas cheer.
A Christmas Carol was directed by the distinguished director, actor, teacher (and Greenwich resident) Peter Craze, who sadly passed away a couple of years ago. This was the last show he directed, and the production is dedicated to his memory.
The performance will be in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital, which Dickens helped to found. This Christmas, you can experience what it must have been like to be in the audience when Dickens transfixed the public with an astonishing performance of his most beautiful story. Enjoy a seasonal treat in the spirit of Christmas past, present and future.
Tour Dates
Thursday 1st - Friday 2nd December Stamford Arts Centre
Stamford Arts Centre, 27 St Mary's Street, Stamford PE9 2DL
https://www.stamfordartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/mr-charles-dickens-presents-a-christmas-carol/12565
Sunday 4th December Loughborough Town Hall
Market Place, Loughborough LE11 3EB
https://www.loughboroughtownhall.co.uk/tickets
Tuesday 6th December The Halls Norwich
The Halls St Andrew's Plain, Norwich NR3 1AU
https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-halls/a-christmas-carol/e-dbammo
Friday 9th December The Phoenix Theatre, Bordon
Barbados House, Station Road, Bordon, GU35 0LR
https://www.phoenixarts.co.uk/events/a-christmas-carol-2022/
Monday 12th December Greenwich Theatre
Crooms Hill, London SE10 8ES
https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/a-christmas-carol /
Tuesday 13th - Wednesday
14th December The Spring Arts Centre, Havant
56 East Street, Havant PO9 1BS
https://thespring.co.uk/whats-on/mr-charles-dickens-presents-a-christmas-carol-followed-by-a-post-show-chat-on-tuesday-2/
Thursday 15th - Friday 16th
December The Courtyard, Hereford
40 Bowling Green Walk, Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
https://www.courtyard.org.uk/whats-on-now /
Monday 19th December Greenwich Theatre
Crooms Hill, London SE10 8ES
https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/a-christmas-carol/
Wednesday 21st - Friday 23rd
December The Music Room, Royal Pavilion, Brighton BN1 1SD
