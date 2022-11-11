A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Tour to Historic UK Venues This Holiday Season

European Arts Company are touring to some historic UK venues with their authentic adaptation of A Christmas Carol, starring John O'Connor (Before We Die, Channel 4), as Charles Dickens. The tour includes places where Dickens himself performed the classic festive ghost story such as the beautiful Music Room of Brighton Pavilion (1861) and The Halls in Norwich (1859). The show is returning to Greenwich Theatre for the fifth successive year, just 100 metres from where Dickens read A Christmas Carol to Greenwich Literary Institution in 1866.





Few people know that Charles Dickens originally wanted to be an actor and A Christmas Carol was the first public performance he gave of his work. After opening night, he said the success was most wonderful and prodigious - perfectly overwhelming and astounding altogether! Dickens enacted the work over 150 times and the effect on the public was phenomenal; he had a magnetic stage presence, riveting eyes, expressive voice, and wonderful powers of characterisation. Remarkably, Dickens made more money from his readings than from all his novels and stories put together.

This exciting production, adapted from Dickens's own public reading scripts and eyewitness accounts of him on stage, recreates the spirit of his original performances. O'Connor says I'm delighted to be coming back to these venues with A Christmas Carol. Dickens himself performed the story all over the UK and America and it's wonderful to follow in his legendary footsteps. The show was a sell-out success when we last performed and the audience reaction was delightful. There will be laughs, tears and plenty of Christmas cheer.

A Christmas Carol was directed by the distinguished director, actor, teacher (and Greenwich resident) Peter Craze, who sadly passed away a couple of years ago. This was the last show he directed, and the production is dedicated to his memory.



The performance will be in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital, which Dickens helped to found. This Christmas, you can experience what it must have been like to be in the audience when Dickens transfixed the public with an astonishing performance of his most beautiful story. Enjoy a seasonal treat in the spirit of Christmas past, present and future.

Tour Dates

Thursday 1st - Friday 2nd December Stamford Arts Centre

Stamford Arts Centre, 27 St Mary's Street, Stamford PE9 2DL

https://www.stamfordartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/mr-charles-dickens-presents-a-christmas-carol/12565

Sunday 4th December Loughborough Town Hall

Market Place, Loughborough LE11 3EB

https://www.loughboroughtownhall.co.uk/tickets

Tuesday 6th December The Halls Norwich

The Halls St Andrew's Plain, Norwich NR3 1AU

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-halls/a-christmas-carol/e-dbammo



Friday 9th December The Phoenix Theatre, Bordon

Barbados House, Station Road, Bordon, GU35 0LR

https://www.phoenixarts.co.uk/events/a-christmas-carol-2022/

Monday 12th December Greenwich Theatre

Crooms Hill, London SE10 8ES

https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/a-christmas-carol /

Tuesday 13th - Wednesday

14th December The Spring Arts Centre, Havant

56 East Street, Havant PO9 1BS

https://thespring.co.uk/whats-on/mr-charles-dickens-presents-a-christmas-carol-followed-by-a-post-show-chat-on-tuesday-2/

Thursday 15th - Friday 16th

December The Courtyard, Hereford

40 Bowling Green Walk, Pitfield St, London N1 6EU

https://www.courtyard.org.uk/whats-on-now /



Monday 19th December Greenwich Theatre

Crooms Hill, London SE10 8ES

https://greenwichtheatre.org.uk/events/a-christmas-carol/



Wednesday 21st - Friday 23rd

December The Music Room, Royal Pavilion, Brighton BN1 1SD

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton/