Review: LA CLIQUE, Leicester Square Spiegeltent

With a machine affixed to her head, the scarcely-clad Tara Boom looks out across the audience before throwing popcorn cartons and - after having the contraption connected up to the mains - a flurry of actual popcorn. She then sheds what few clothes she has, coats herself in salt and butter and begins juggling a bunch of hula hoops to the sound of raucous applause. Welcome to the crazy world of the Olivier-winning La Clique.

This cabaret institution produced by Underbelly has been a favourite in London and - ensconced in the Leicester Square Christmas market in a classy Spiegeltent setting - it has a proud tradition of bringing an ever-changing cast of world-class variety talent to London. Two words of warning: the adult nature of many of the acts means that this isn’t a family show and, as there is no reserved seating, get in there early if you’re looking to get close to the action.

Photo credit: Craig Sugden

This time around, the star attraction is Ukrainian hoop artist Yulia Pykhtina. A founding member of La Clique, she first appeared with this show in Stockholm and makes her London debut in considerable style. Deploying expert acrobatic technique and economic use of space to dazzling effect, she creates a mesmeric vibrancy which lights up this mirrored venue.

What audience interaction there is largely down to ebullient singer Chastity Belt. Possessed of an immense voice perfectly suited to this intimate environment, she prowls the pews with a dazzling smile and charm to spare. Supported by two puppeteers, the superbly animated Slinky complements her with additional musical numbers.

Photo credit: Craig Sugden

Be prepared to crane your neck to make the most of this show. Aerialist LJ Marles, another La Clique favourite, is an evergreen talent who blends kooky theatrics with breathtaking mid-air antics. Tara Boom may not technically leave terra firma but her brilliant juggling in her second act sees umbrellas flipped around while she lies flat on her back, relying only on her feet and years of practice.

There’s a relentless pace to La Clique and this frequently transgressive show seems frustratingly short even with its 90-minute running time. Long-term fans of this show might not see this as peak Clique but, for those looking for big-top thrills in central London, this is the place to be. Having said that, there are some amazing cabaret and circus shows all over the capital north, south, east and west.

Underbelly’s regular winter spectacular has competition with Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett currently playing in the company’s newly-founded new Soho HQ. Madame Jojo’s much-anticipated and much-delayed return (the latest estimate from Soho Estates is early next Spring) and new London bases for Cirque du Soleil and Secret Cinema means that 2024 should prove a bonanza for audiences looking for shows that go beyond the fourth wall.

La Clique continues until 6 January.

Photo credit: Craig Sugden





