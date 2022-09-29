Review: HANNAH EINBINDER, Soho Theatre

Hannah Einbinder is not new to stand up comedy, having been performing for many years. But many of her current audience members know her best from her breakout television role in the HBO series Hacks, for which she has earned two Emmy nominations. This show is a fantastic opportunity to get to know Hannah Einbinder as a stand up comedian separate from her other television roles. She even opens with a dilemma of how best to introduce herself to her audience, which initiates laughter within the first few moments of her show.

Her set covers many major life events including birth, death and awkward teenage encounters. She is relatable yet fresh throughout and peppers her anecdotes with carefully timed pauses and quick dry wit so that the joke lands each and every time. It is when she is uses her expressive face and imaginative ideas though that she shines the most in her set. A highlight of the show comes when she articulates views on climate change through her interpretation of characters from the 1992 comedy film My Cousin Vinnie. A combination of ideas which I can't imagine anyone would have expected but which make for one of the most hilarious moments of her performance.

These original moments are interspersed with more personal stories including insights into her life with ADHD and how that impacts her comedy. The gag about meditating with ADHD doesn't get as much of a laugh as some others, but she quickly moves on and maintains the rapt attention of the audience. At one point, she stops her set for a few moments to awkwardly fumble with the microphone in what transpires to be one of a few little moments where she uses physical comedy to great effect.

This is not a long set, but it feels complete in the way she has pulled the narrative of the comedy together. Although she bounces from story to story sometimes without an apparent connection, as one may expect given the stories she shares regarding her ADHD, there is a clear conclusion to the show.

This is very entertaining insight into the mind of a smart and funny comic. At around 45 minutes, it may leave you wanting more, but I can't help but feel that we will be seeing much more of Hannah Einbinder in years to come.

Hannah Einbinder at Soho Theatre until 8 October

Photo Credit: Soho Theatre