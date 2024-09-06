Review: FRANK'S CLOSET, Wilton's Music Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Frank’s Closet is a paean to queerness. With a variety of beautifully performed earworms and a never–ending stream of jokes, it’s a tongue–in–cheek show that may not glitter with a steamy plot, but still enchants with its musical numbers.

The premise is that Frank (Andy Moss) is about to marry his partner Alan (Luke Farrugia), but only under the condition that Frank donates the theatre costumes he’s been collecting all his life to the V&A. Each costume is tied to a particularly poignant memory of his, however, and so, while packing his costumes, he takes the audience on a final journey through his fantasy world in which he envisions running a music hall where various divas wearing his costumes appear to sing a song.

At the end of the day, the plot merely exists to have an excuse for the songs. It also raises issues that are never resolved: we never discover why Alan insists on Frank giving away something that means so much to him; indeed, Alan as a character only appears in the final moments of the musical, and Frank does little other than engage in a nostalgia trip. Considering the musical’s purpose that is understandable to some degree, but it still feels like wasted potential.

The songs themselves, however, are brilliant. Luke Farrugia also plays each of the divas to a stunning excellence and with great engagement by an enthralled audience. He puts on the personas of historically important divas from Julie Andrews to Marie Lloyd and pulls them off flawlessly. He’s clearly having a blast and that enthusiasm also infects the audience. Accompanied by the Gaiety Girls Patrick Cook, Olivia McBride, Daniel Walford, and Tayla Watson–Braithwaite, it’s a dazzling musical to listen to and never ceases to amaze.

It’s not surprising that Frank’s Closet is a cult hit in queer communities. It leaves its audience with plenty of songs to hum along to, is charmingly produced by Sasha Regan, and the performances are lovely. If there were more of a notable plot to speak-of, it would be a fantastic hit all around. As it is, it’s still perfectly entertaining for a fabulous evening.

Frank’s Closet runs until 14 September at Wilton's Music Hall

Image Credit: @danny_with_a_camera

