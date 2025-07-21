Review: DON'T ROCK THE BOAT, The Mill At Sonning

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First crashing onto the stage in 1992, Robin Hawdon's comedy Don't Rock the Boat is now being revived at the lovely Mill at Sonning for the summer - but did it make waves, or make a few bumps along the way?

Robin Hawdon’s comedy of errors takes us to the 1990’s in a houseboat on the Thames belonging to local business tycoon Arthur Bullhead, long-suffering wife Mary and moody daughter Shirley. Inviting uptight councilor John Coombes and his family for the weekend with ulterior motives involving business, everything (figuratively and literally) comes crashing down for both families.

The premise of two clashing families on holiday together has been done ad nauseum to the point it’s become a cliché within itself, and Hawdon’s writing doesn’t break much ground. Even when having moments of chaos with adultery, secrets revealed and shady bribes thrown into the mix, those few and far between moments are bogged down by heavy-handed innuendos and meandering conversations surrounding old vs new money, class and marriage that feel unsure on who we should side with on the moral high ground.

Not helping matters is the play’s outdated nature with its gender politics that feel decades beyond its 90’s setting. While trying to be sex positive with both families’ teenage daughters and visitor Carol, misogynistic Arthur treats downtrodden wife Mary as a scapegoat for all his problems and is never given a moment to stand up to him. Despite the writing and characters’ shortcomings, Jackie Hutson’s set design is beautifully realised for this production. Fitting The Mill at Sonning’s riverside setting, the Bullhead’s houseboat ‘The Bunty’ adorned in pine furniture and old floral carpeting creates a charming yet claustrophobic atmosphere ideal for the conflicts that unfold. Nestled on a riverbank with real grass and water, it feels like an extension of the venue.

Steven Pinder (Wicked) fits Arthur’s brash and bullying personality, but the attempts to make him a charming cad come off as red flags. In comparison, Harry Gostelow is equally fitting as uptight stickler John Coombes, his incredulousness bringing huge laughs as he's faced with some uncomfortable home truths.

The men may call the shots, but it’s the women who shine. Rachel Fielding’s Carol comes out the strongest and most changed from the experience, a moment of empowerment and teenage lust that cracks her perfect wife façade being a highlight. It’s a shame then that Melanie Gutteridge doesn’t get a similar moment as Mary, pushed to the side and forced to stay silent for most of the action. Francesca Barrett and Hannah Brown have the most compelling dynamic compared to their parents as daughters, bold Shirley and meek Wendy, starting off with animosity before an encounter with some local boys helps them bond.

Don’t Rock the Boat tries to be a wild ride down the Thames as the title suggests, but it only lightly bumps into its chaos. The cast make a valiant effort with the material and its set beautifully fits The Mill at Sonning, but its outdated nature makes me question who this play is for in 2025.

Don't Rock the Boat runs at the Mill at Sonning until 6 September

Photo credits: Pamela Raith

