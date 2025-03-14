Review: CLUELESS THE MUSICAL, Trafalgar Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s 30 years since Amy Heckerling’s American high school adaptation of Emma hit cinema screens, so how better to mark that than with a move to the stage? Fresh from try-outs in Bromley last year, the musical adaptation has just opened in the West End; Heckerling’s book is backed by music from KT Tunstall and lyrics by Glenn Slater - as opposed to the first attempt at adapting the film for Off Broadway, which had more of a jukebox musical feel.

Cher Horowitz may have plenty of money, a “classic” house, and a devoted Best Friend in Dionne, but her grades have suddenly taken a dip. Inspired by her lawyer father, she decides that the best way to get the mark she wants is to improve her teacher’s mood with a spot of match-making - this way she’ll have a position from which to start negotiations. When she gets a kick out of seeing how happy they are, she looks for the next good deed she can get stuck into; the arrival of fish-out-of-water Tai proves just too good to resist. But will this be a step too far?

Let’s get this clear from the beginning: if you’re trying to find some sort of deeper meaning behind this show, then quit while you’re ahead. Clueless the Musical exists as pure entertainment; a fun bit of escapism for what is still quite a bleak and dreary time - and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

The best thing about this production is that (unlike other film to stage adaptations like Dirty Dancing) it isn’t a complete carbon copy of the film, thanks to the multitude of original compositions that form the backbone of the show. KT Tunstall has done an excellent job in mining the 90s for inspiration, bringing in a variety of genres such as surf rock, hip hop and grunge - not to mention a showstopping boyband number in “Reasonable Doubts”. The songs are incredibly catchy, and are sure to be stuck in your head for days afterwards.

They also manage to keep the narrative rolling forward, fulfilling both a storytelling function and also allowing characters to better express their emotions when necessary. Given that there are quite a few songs packed into around two hours of performance time, it’s vital that they’re able to advance the story as much as possible, because otherwise it risks the audience zoning out.

Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams’ set design is ingenious, bringing together ostentatious pieces such as Cher’s vast wardrobe and the Horowitz house’s chandelier with items of furniture that can seamlessly be turned into cars. The combination of aesthetically pleasing and practical is a real winner in my eyes. Paloma Young’s costume design helps to build up the visual brand of the show, bringing a 90s fashion parade to the Trafalgar Theatre stage.

The cast have truly made the roles their own, with no hint of impersonation from the film. Imelda Warren-Green and Ryan O’Donnell both take on a variety of characters, demonstrating excellent comic timing whether they’re playing unlikely lovebirds Miss Geist and Mr Hall, an exasperated driving instructor, or Ms Stoeger. Chyna-Rose Frederick and Rabi Kondé are hilarious as drama-hungry couple Dionne and Murray, whilst Max Mirza makes a splash as Elton (the most eligible boy in school).

Emma Flynn leads the show with confidence; her Cher just the right amount of bratty, without being unlikeable - even when she totally misreads situations and pushes people away, you’re still rooting for her to work things out. She combines well with Keelan McAuley as her former step-brother Josh, their comic sparring laying the foundation for the development of their relationship.

If you’re a fan of the film, this is an absolute must. It brings a much-needed dose of LA sunshine to a freezing cold London, and doesn’t take itself too seriously. Was a stage adaptation of Clueless strictly necessary? Probably not. Is it good fun? Absolutely.

Clueless the Musical is at the Trafalgar Theatre until 27 September

Photo credit: Pamela Raith Photography

