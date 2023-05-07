Review: BRIGHTON FRINGE: MY FIRST TIME WAS IN A CAR PARK at The Quadrant, Brighton

The production runs on May 20 and 21

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE Photo 2 Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE
Florence Welch Musical GATSBY And More Announced for American Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Se Photo 3 Florence Welch GATSBY And More Announced for A.R.T. 2023-24 Season
THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May Photo 4 THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May

THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For May

THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE Leads Our Top Ten Shows For MayAs the city of Brighton and Hove begins its annual month-long festival of artistic celebration, BroadwayWorldUK kicked off the Brighton Fringe experience with Unzipped Theatre's My First Time was in a Car Park.

A compelling and reflective one-woman play, My First Time was in a Car Park invites us inside the mind of protagonist Mira, a young woman that tells her story of losing her virginity through fragmented time-hopping anecdotes. As we delve further into Mira's psyche, the impact of trauma on her own sense of self feels uncomfortable to watch. Using humour to deflect her pain, the audience is treated to a complex myriad of emotions, performed with impressive nuance by Molly-Rose Treves. Despite the heavy topics of sexual assault and death (trigger warnings are highlighted on the flyers passed to every audience member), Treves peppers her performance with authentic wit and charm creating many genuinely funny moments.

Full kudos to write and director Phoebe Wood, who has created a complex piece that's well-structured and paced. It's the use of language that impresses most, with some of the most powerful moments conveyed with the simplest of words.

With a common thread of the sea running through this and the three short monologues that precede it, My First Time was in a Car Park feels perfectly resonant for a Brighton audience - it's quirky, provoking, tragic...and real. It's a difficult piece of art to watch...in the best kind of way.

My First Time was in a Car Park is running at Laughing Horse @ The Walrus on May 20 and Laughing Horse @ The Quadrant on May 21.

Click Here

 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Eurovision 2023 – the ones to watch Photo
Eurovision 2023 – the ones to watch

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Liverpool, UK on May 9, 11 and 13. We're her with some tips on songs to look out for during the live shows. Never fear, as with every Eurovision there really is something for everyone…

Ooh Aah… Just a Liverpool Bit of Culture Photo
Ooh Aah… Just a Liverpool Bit of Culture

Liverpool is about to host the worlds biggest music event on behalf of Ukraine. A city already rich in culture, meets a mega event with a history stronger than Sam Ryder’s vocals. Liverpool City Council has not only opened its arms to the world, but it is providing a vast variety of events outside of the Eurovision arena.

CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Kerry Ellis Live at London Adelphi Photo
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to Kerry Ellis Live at London Adelphi

To celebrate the release of Kerry Ellis’ brand new single, Kings & Queens, BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to her live concert at the London Adelphi on 16 May.

Priority and General On Sale Dates Revealed for SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre Photo
Priority and General On Sale Dates Revealed for SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre

On sale dates have been announced for the West End return of the Olivier Award nominated production of SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre from Friday 15 March to Saturday 31 August 2024.


From This Author - Caroline Cronin

Caroline has over seven years' experience as a theatre journalist, spanning three different publications. Now an established member of the BroadwayWorld team, Caroline specialises in musical theat... (read more about this author)

Review: BRIGHTON FRINGE: MY FIRST TIME WAS IN A CAR PARK at The Quadrant, BrightonReview: BRIGHTON FRINGE: MY FIRST TIME WAS IN A CAR PARK at The Quadrant, Brighton
Review: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal BrightonReview: WISH YOU WERE DEAD (UK Tour), Theatre Royal Brighton
Review: HEATHERS, Theatre Royal BrightonReview: HEATHERS, Theatre Royal Brighton
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS, Theatre Royal BrightonReview: STEEL MAGNOLIAS, Theatre Royal Brighton

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video
Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU