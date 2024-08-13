Review: BBC PROMS: PROM 31: ANNE-SOPHIE MUTTER PLAYS BRAHMS, Royal Albert Hall

Daniel Barenboim makes a fiery return to the Royal Albert Hall
If that wasn’t enough, internationally renounced violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter joins them in the driving seat for the Brahms, leaning playfully into the dialogue between her and the orchestra, a whirlwind of strings erupting in a gorgeous cavalry charge.
Duality underpins the music's fabric: Mutter may lead the way, but the Divan are close behind her with ravishing flare, no doubt channelling the piece’s compositional history. Brahms wrote the concerto for celebrated violinist and lifelong friend Joseph Joachim.
But make no mistake, Barenboim is the main event. In October the superstar conductor announced he was stepping back from duties due to ill health, detectable in his fragile presence: He sits to conduct, gently wafting a frail arm but with gentle but exact precision. Age has not dampened his ability to conjure dramatic fire from the heart of the music. It’s the kind of fire that only someone who has been at the zenith of their game for so long can summon. Fittingly, I spotted Sir Ian McKellen peering across him through binoculars. Maybe he is the only other one in the five thousand strong audience, excitedly erupting with applause, who knows how that feels.
Before you know it, the Schubert has washed over you in all its majesty. Gently wound from a intricate first movement, its momentum builds gorgeously, materialising from the heat dampened air. There’s a reason it’s referred to as his “great” symphony with an equally great performance to match.
The BBC Proms continues at The Royal Albert Hall until 14 September
Photo Credit: BBC/ Chris Christodoulou
