Review: BBC PROMS: BOLÉRO AND THE RITE OF SPRING, Royal Albert Hall

Ever since I was first introduced to Igor Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” in a course I took in university on Western Theatrical Dance, I have been in love with the piece. Two years ago, "The Rite of Spring" was performed at the BBC Proms in Prom 63: The Rite By Heart, which told the story of how Stravinsky created the piece and had the Aurora Orchestra perform it entirely from memory. It makes sense that when the BBC Proms announced "Boléro" and The "Rite of Spring" this year that I would be instantly wanting to see it!

This particular Prom was performed by the BBC Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Eva Ollikainen, with a special appearance by cellist Johannes Moser for Anna Thorvaldsdottir’s cello concert, "Before we fall". Its focus? The beat of music, from the “edgy thrum and twist” of Intégrales by Varèse to the “sensual throb” of "Boléro" by Ravel, ending with the “primal, hypnotic dances” of "The Rite of Spring".

In a slightly awkward beginning, only several members of the BBC Symphony Orchestra were on stage, as Edgard Varèse’s Intégrales only requires a few instruments - no string section to be found! The focus is on the percussion section as a “urban soundscape” is formed, supposedly based on Varèse’s time living in New York City. It is impressive to observe just how discordant a piece of music can be, especially with Ollikainen keeping everyone in line from the conductor’s podium.

Next, there is the UK premiere of Anna Thorvaldsdottir’s "Before we fall", a BBC co-commission, featuring German-Canadian cellist Johannes Moser. Right before he begins to play, Moser takes a deep breathe and appears to physically settle into the music. It is a small moment but perfectly illustrates the connection between humanity and music that "Before we fall" strives to depict.

The feeling one gets listening to the piece is quite unusual - the closest thing I can think of to compare it to is the noise of the THX intro sound, both strange and powerful. Some of the highlights came from the more physical aspects of the work, like the brass section using their mouthpieces to make unusual noises. There was also a unique usage of tree branches (possibly palms?) by the percussionists as sticks, adding to the natural aspect of the piece.

The final piece before the interval was Maurice Ravel’s "Boléro, which, in comparison to the previous two pieces, is pretty monotonous with very little discord. It finally picked up speed towards the end, giving the audience a burst of energy before the interval. Finally, it was time for "The Rite of Spring". Stravinsky’s work is a prime example of chaotic beats within music and the BBC Symphony Orchestra did a fantastic job with the piece, with each section blending and contrasting as Ollikainen directs.

Ultimately, "Boléro" and "The Rite of Spring" was an interesting mix of pieces, with the highlight of the evening being Stravinsky’s iconic work. Thorvaldsdottir’s concerto, however, was a nice break from the works of the early 20th century, Ollikainen did an incredible job conducting the BBC Symphony Orchestra through some pieces that seem to have minds of their own in terms of rhythm and melody.

The BBC Proms run at the Royal Albert Hall until 13 September.

