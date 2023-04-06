Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Review: AKRAM KHAN'S JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED, Sadler's Wells

Review: AKRAM KHAN'S JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED, Sadler's Wells

Dystopia and dance vivify this modern re-telling of the Kipling classic.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Review: AKRAM KHAN'S JUNGLE BOOK REIMAGINED, Sadler's Wells In this contemporary dance version of the Rudyard Kipling classic, a grim future is played out against the backdrop of a climate crisis and mass human migration.

Akram Khan's Jungle Book reimagined moves the story of child Mowgli and her animal friends from a leafy jungle to an urban jungle. London is flooded and, escaping on a raft with her parents, our protagonist falls into the water to be rescued by whales. She arrives on dry land and is adopted first by a pair of wolves and then by a panther called Bagheera and Baloo the dancing bear. Mowgli is kidnapped by the bandar-logs and Bagheera and Baloo join forces with the deceptive snake Ka to rescue their human friend. A more dangerous foe, though, lies in wait.

Jungle Book's ambitious approach rolls in two key forms of exposition. Adam Smith and Nick Hillel of YeastCulture worked with Khan on Desh and their outline animations projected onto screens at the very front and back of the stage add real depth to what we see and to the story. Mowgli's near-drowning and her congress with elephants and monkeys are just two of the scenes played out beautifully, the large black-and-white images working well with the performances amplify and drive the story forward.

The emotional core of Jungle Book is felt through the voiceover text from Tariq Jordan spoken by around two dozen actors. As well as hearing Mowgli's thoughts, we listen as the animals speak amongst themselves. Baloo with his rambling East European accent and his over-inflated sense of self is a ever-sparkling source of humour pitched just right to appeal to both younger and older audience members.

With all that going on, there are times when the quality of the dancing is overshadowed but - this being Khan - there is much to enjoy in both the ebullient group scenes and the solo numbers. On all-fours, Holly Vallis' Bagheera is portrayed as a slinky panther who puts up with her ursine companion with world-weary patience. Tom Davis-Dunn lurches around as Baloo, lurching around chest forward and head back with vigour, purpose and (when required) not a little violence. Winner of the 2019 BBC Young Dancer Max Revell is outstandingly fluid and striking as the head bandor-log especially in the scene where we see how he was the subject of human experimentation and incredible torture. Pui Yung Shum as Mowgli doesn't have the central role accorded to other adaptation of Kipling's work but commendably the desperation, fear and determination that underpins her character's journey.

Aesthetically, there is quality across the board. Jocelyn Pook's score jumps from soothing beats to militaristic drumming with plenty in between to underscore the narrative elements and Khan's effusive choreography, as do the lighting and sound designs from Michael Hulls and Gareth Fry respectively which add an immersive level of atmosphere.

The decidedly bleak ending - Mowgli departing to find her own kind and the animals off on an ultimately futile search for higher and higher ground to escape the flood and hunters - is in line with the crepuscular mood of this haunting work. The blend here of dark and even darker themes is vaguely depressing but doesn't sell this premise short; not every story has a Disney ending and, if the end of the world isn't literally the biggest downer, then what is? There is ultimately only one law of the jungle and not even these animals can escape it.

Akram Khan's Jungle Book reimagined continues until 15 April.

Photo credit: Ambra Vernuccio




Photos: First Look at Oliver Tompsett in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at Oliver Tompsett in PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL
Production photos have been released of Oliver Tompsett, who joined the company on Tuesday 4 April as Edward Lewis, in PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at the Savoy Theatre.
Cast Set For Award-Winning GENERATION GAMES Double-Bill Photo
Cast Set For Award-Winning GENERATION GAMES Double-Bill
Following its celebrated award-winning sell-out run in 2021, Generation Games returns to the White Bear Theatre from 11th - 22nd April.
Danny Lee Wynter Withdraws From His Own Play BLACK SUPERHERO Photo
Danny Lee Wynter Withdraws From His Own Play BLACK SUPERHERO
Actor and writer Danny Lee Wynter has stepped down from his performance role in his debut play BLACK SUPERHERO at the Royal Court Theatre with immediate effect.
The Crazy Coqs Presents: THE WEST END SINGS ABBA! Photo
The Crazy Coqs Presents: THE WEST END SINGS ABBA!
The Crazy Coqs continues its season of new shows, each with a different musical theme, featuring the cream of the West End presented by lyricist Mark Robert Petty and with Musical Direction by Inga Davis-Rutter.

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

The Daily Beast were kind enough to call me "a man with an encyclopedic knowledge of the city’s underground culture" and who am I to disagree? If you have or know of a show which is... (read more about this author)


Review: PHANTOM PEAK: THE PLATYPUS PARADE, LondonReview: PHANTOM PEAK: THE PLATYPUS PARADE, London
April 4, 2023

Can the best get better? In my 2022 year-end roundup, I ranked Phantom Peak as my favourite immersive show of 2022, ahead of bigger shows like Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City and TV show-based drama Peaky Blinders: The Rise. The latest iteration has a new platypus theme and even more mysteries to solve but will it be enough to retain top spot?
Review: AKHNATEN, London ColiseumReview: AKHNATEN, London Coliseum
March 19, 2023

Who’s up for a three-hour long opera about the relatively unknown pharaoh Akhnaten? With the singing in Egyptian, Hebrew and Akkadian? With no surtitles? Based on the music of minimalist composer Phillip Glass? And with an entire troupe of jugglers? Us, that's who.
Review: ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST, Lyric HammersmithReview: ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST, Lyric Hammersmith
March 18, 2023

With references ripped from the headlines, this rocket-paced update of Dario Fo and Franca Rame’s Accidental Death Of An Anarchist is at once both deeply political and utterly hilarious.
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (UK TOUR), New Wimbledon TheatreReview: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (UK TOUR), New Wimbledon Theatre
March 15, 2023

If John Steinbeck had been asked to create a musical, it may have looked something like this. Soundtracked by the songs of Bob Dylan, Girl From The North Country is, at heart, a bleak meditation on untimely death; not just physically due to illness, murder and suicide (though that’s here too) but also spiritually due to the death of ambition, the death of hope and, most cruelly, the death of love.
Review: PUNCHDRUNK'S THE BURNT CITY: THE VIP EXPERIENCEReview: PUNCHDRUNK'S THE BURNT CITY: THE VIP EXPERIENCE
March 13, 2023

Punchdrunk’s The Burnt City is undoubtably one of the biggest and most impressive shows in London, if only by sheer physical scale. Is it worth upgrading to their VIP experience?
share