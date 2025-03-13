Review: A LITTLE INQUEST INTO WHAT WE ARE ALL DOING HERE, Shoreditch Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In 2022, theatre-maker Josie Dale-Jones set out to create The Family Sex Showâ€”an educational production designed to introduce children and families to essential conversations about bodily autonomy, sexuality, consent, and pleasure. As someone with a background in educational psychology, I believe this kind of work is crucial.

However, when misinformation about the show spread, it was swiftly cancelled, and its funding was withdrawn. This was more than just a setbackâ€”it was a failure of the cultural landscape to support necessary discourse. Now, Josie returns to the stage with A Little Inquest Into What We Are All Doing Here, headlining Shoreditch Town Hallâ€™s Spring Season, reclaiming the narrative and seeking the closure she rightfully deserves.

Structurally, the show is strikingly effective. From the moment Josie entersâ€”like a worm, bait for the industryâ€”zipped inside a body bag, the productionâ€™s purpose is clear. What follows is a carefully constructed press conference-style performance, layered with news clips about The Family Sex Show, voice notes from cast members, and readings from Josieâ€™s family.

In less capable hands, this could easily have become a lecture. But Josie is quietly electric. She holds the audience effortlessly, delivering her story with maturity and precision. We hear about the bomb threats made to theatres staging the show, the abuse directed at Josie and her family, and the glaring absence of industry structures designed to protect artists facing crises.

Josie makes it clear: she wasnâ€™tâ€”and still isnâ€™tâ€”angry. That level of restraint is more than I could manage in her position, and itâ€™s precisely what makes this show so compelling. It isnâ€™t a tirade against the Arts Council or internet trolls; itâ€™s an invitation into her perspective, her intentions, and her artistic vision. After an hour in her presence, I couldnâ€™t be more excited to see where she goes next.

While Josieâ€™s intentions are clear, the show does introduce an element that slightly disrupts the tight narrative structure.Â After a very clever dance break, a new performer is introducedâ€”fantastic in their own rightâ€”but their presence doesnâ€™t feel entirely necessary. By this point, the showâ€™s message has already been delivered with clarity and impact. The final section doesnâ€™t detract too much from the overall impact, but it doesnâ€™t add much either, slightly loosening what had been an otherwise impressively structured piece.

A Little Inquest Into What We Are All Doing Here is both a quiet act of defiance against the current theatre landscape and a show of solidarity with those striving to create within it. It also stands as a testament to the talent behind itâ€”Rachel Lemonâ€™s direction, in particular, is exceptional. After watching this, I struggle to see why anyone wouldnâ€™t wholeheartedly support Josie Dale-Jonesâ€™s work.

A Little Inquest Into What We Are All Doing Here runs at Shoreditch Town Hall until 15 MarchÂ

Photo Credit: Alex BrennerÂ

Reader Reviews