Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Reading Rep Theatre

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Reading Rep Theatre

This unique retelling of a Dickensian classic is a playful take on an old tale

Dec. 06, 2022  

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Reading Rep Theatre Charles Dickens's story of festive goodwill has been told and retold countless times, to the point at which its most famous lines - "bah humbug", "God bless us every one", et cetera - have been absorbed into everyday use. As such, it's truly refreshing to see that this seasonal offering, from writer Beth Flintoff and directors Paul Stacey and Chris Cuming, dares to give us a slightly different take on a classic.

Within the cosy settings of Reading Rep Theatre, this small-scale production chimes with the spirit of Christmas in the Cratchit house by making the most of everything it has to create plenty of good cheer.

Upon entering the auditorium, it's immediately obvious that we aren't in the canonical world of A Christmas Carol. The streets of impoverished London have been swapped for those of Victorian Reading, and Ebeneezer Scrooge (Jeremy Drakes)'s counting-house is eschewed in favour of the town's very own - and very real - Huntley & Palmers biscuit factory, with a large company sign hanging over the stage. It's a fun change which puts a slightly different spin on a well-worn tale, and which goes down particularly well with Berkshire locals, who laugh and groan in all the right places - but something is lost on those who haven't heard of places like Coley or Newtown. It keeps the production light-hearted, but the show occasionally risks straying into pantomime territory with several local or contemporary references and a reoccurring joke about Garibaldi biscuits.

Equally striking are Flintoff's changes to the plot, including a Miss Bobbie Cratchit (Charlotte Warner) who works as Scrooge's clerk, and a few tweaks to the grumpy old miser's backstory. It works unexpectedly well. Scrooge becomes a more sympathetic figure immediately, a working-class boy who "had to work twice as hard" as his more-educated colleagues to get to his position. Drakes plays a distinctly more likeable Scrooge than we might expect: he repents almost immediately after the ghost of his late colleague (George Palmer, not Dickens's Jacob Marley) appears, which creates a more emotional payoff to the familiar story and has the audience rooting for him from the start.

The cast, a five-strong ensemble plus one rotating child actor, are excellent, creating a vast array of iconic characters and settings. Warner is a witty and lovable Bobbie Cratchit, and Elijah Ferreira and Nathalie Codsi portray young Scrooge and his sweetheart Belle with genuine warmth. Rick Romero is outstanding, playing everything from an underpaid worker to a totally delightful Mr Fezziwig and a gruff prison officer. Anna Lewis's costume designs make for clever changes between characters, and her set is masterful in its economy: a series of bookkeepers' cupboards which variously become high-rise buildings, Reading Gaol and Scrooge's grave.

The whole ensemble works together to keep the production fast-paced and smooth, but the technical design brings real magic. Simeon Miller's lighting is playful and slick, aiding the ghostly transitions between Christmases past, present and future, and giving the three spirits a beautifully dreamlike quality. The sound, designed by Joe Dines, adds to these moments and his compositions are wonderfully atmospheric. It was mildly frustrating that the opening and closing numbers (the only vocalised songs in the production) were led by pre-recorded voices and not the very able cast, but they nonetheless bookended the show with charm.

If you're after a scrupulously accurate stage adaptation of a classic Dickensian tale, look elsewhere than Reading Rep's A Christmas Carol. If, however, you fancy a playful, uplifting and ultimately lovely take on a very familiar story, then there is plenty of joy to be had in this good-humoured and truly cheering production.

A Christmas Carol runs at Reading Rep Theatre until 31 December

Photo Credit: Reading Rep Theatre




Casting Announced For Travis Alabanzas SOUND OF THE UNDERGROUND at The Royal Court Theatr Photo
Casting Announced For Travis Alabanza's SOUND OF THE UNDERGROUND at The Royal Court Theatre
Casting has been announced for Travis Alabanza's first play for the Royal Court Theatre, Sound of the Underground. Spotlighting London's iconic underground club culture and questioning what it means to get your money's worth when it comes to art, Sound of the Underground will bring together legends of the London Queer club scene from Thursday 19 January - Saturday 25 February 2023 in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs.
Exeter Northcott Theatre Launches Spring / Summer 2023 Season Photo
Exeter Northcott Theatre Launches Spring / Summer 2023 Season
Exeter Northcott has announced a new season of events at its Northcott and Barnfield theatres for January to August 2023, revealing a rich range of absurd comedies, cutting-edge dramas, family favourites and innovative South West-based productions.
Darlington Hippodrome Spring 2023 Shows Are Now on Sale Photo
Darlington Hippodrome Spring 2023 Shows Are Now on Sale
The curtain has gone up on Darlington Hippodrome’s new spring season of shows which is packed with an array of showstopping performances guaranteed to fire up audiences on chilly nights as we move towards a much anticipated summer.
Sheffield Theatres Announce Tom Bird As Chief Executive Photo
Sheffield Theatres Announce Tom Bird As Chief Executive
Sheffield Theatres has announced the appointment of Tom Bird as Chief Executive. Tom joins from York Theatre Royal where he has been Chief Executive since 2017 and will join Sheffield Theatres in early 2023, working closely with the Artistic Director, Robert Hastie, Interim CEO, Bookey Oshin, who stays on as Deputy CEO, and the senior team.

From This Author - Imogen Usherwood


Review: GIVE ME THE SUN, Blue Elephant TheatreReview: GIVE ME THE SUN, Blue Elephant Theatre
July 18, 2022

In a sparsely decorated London council flat, a father and son have been keeping secrets. It takes less than an hour for Mamet Leigh's new play to unpack the question of selfhood in the context of immigration.
BWW Review: WE WILL ROCK YOU, New Wimbledon TheatreBWW Review: WE WILL ROCK YOU, New Wimbledon Theatre
May 31, 2022

The Queen musical is not entirely at ease with being brought into the social media age, but is nonetheless an evening of riotous good fun that is sure to delight audience members with even the most limited knowledge of the band's work. Read our critic's review.
share