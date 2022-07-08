Review: 300 THOUGHTS FOR THEATREMAKERS: A MANIFESTO FOR THE TWENTY-FIRST-CENTURY THEATREMAKER

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BroadwayWorld reviews this empowering manifesto for theatremakers

Jul. 8, 2022  

A refreshing, empowering, and practical book, 300 Thoughts for Theatremakers: A Manifesto for Twenty-First Century Theatremakers compiles the provocations of British actor, director, producer, and writer Russell Lucas. A self-proclaimed 'independent theatremaker', Lucas makes the case for acknowledging the space theatremakers take up in the landscape of the arts in the UK and invites others to consider joining their ranks.

Lucas' book emerges from the idea that the theatremaker is everywhere: 'a hybrid artist, a creative soul'. As a practitioner who has successfully made a living through selling tickets, he introduces his thoughts not as an expert, idol, or teacher, but simply as someone who has worked in the industry and has tips and tricks to share. Collated primarily through voice notes in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown, Lucas' book provides musings, provocations, and practical advice for weathering the tumultuous, yet joyful, nature of making theatre.

The tone is witty, interspersed with wonderful moments of 'dance mom' energy ('run towards feeling good'. Throughout, the author welcomes the reader into his own inquisitive character in order to challenge them to question their own creative or practical instincts in their field. The real strength of the book lies in its genuine pursuit to empower those who read it. Students, in particular, will take comfort in it, and particularly its insights into how to make money in theatre away from the 'usual' pathways.

The deliberations which make up 300 Thoughts for Theatremakers could provide more of the practical advice that it promises to deliver. There's some evidence of this (the 'schedule' and 'ticket prices' sections come to mind, and there are lots of useful tips about social media and collaboration). However, having taught Undergraduate students about theatre employability, a common concern amongst them is how to make a budget; how to decide how much to pay people; how to source money. If the book is applauding an 'independent' approach to theatremaking, it would benefit from offering some of the specifics of what this looks like. A student might more likely follow the route of Arts Council funding which - albeit a confusing, lengthy and form-filled process - does provide guidance.

Nevertheless, the book bestows its reader with empowerment in spades, with equal measures of vital organisation and creative fluidity in its thinking. The sections on 'hierarchy' and 'investing' will long stick in my mind as much-needed, healthy approaches to the wild reality of being a theatre practitioner.

300 Thoughts for Theatremakers - A Manifesto for the Twenty-First-Century Theatremaker is out now and can be purchased through Nick Hern Books here.



