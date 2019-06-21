Reginald D Hunter Confirmed As Guest On Robin Ince's BOOK SHAMBLES

BOOK SHAMBLES, Live from the Royal Albert Hall, is hosted by Robin Ince and Josie Long. Reginald D Hunter has been announced as a special guest.

Following the success of last year's shows The Cosmic Shambles Network present another evening of Book Shambles Live from the Elgar Room at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. The evening is another unique opportunity to delve into the lives and aspirations of some of the leading lights from the worlds of Arts and Science to find out what drives them to be the best in their chosen disciplines.

Reginald D Hunter's career in Comedy comes of age this year as he enters his twenty-first year of performing in the UK. During that time he has become one of the Comedy industry's best-known performers for his distinctive take on the most diverse range of subjects. His work can be brutally honest and is often considered to be controversial but it is always meticulously thought out and he has never been afraid to face challenging issues head on even when the focus is on his own principles or beliefs.

The first episode of Book Shambles was released in November 2015 and so far the series has been downloaded over 2 million times during the last four years. As well as presenting interviews with some of the best known personalities of the publishing and entertainment worlds, Book Shambles has also become synonymous for its championing of lesser known interviewees whose work has piqued the team's interest.

Previous interviewees include Bryan Cranston, Stewart Lee, Sara Pascoe, Neil Gaiman, Sofie Hagen, Noel Fielding, Nick Offerman, Charlotte Church, Ian Rankin, and Deborah Frances-White.

Venue: Elgar Room, Royal Albert Hall

Dates: Sunday, 7th July 2019 (8.00pm)

Box office: 020 7589 8212

Online: royalalberthall.com





