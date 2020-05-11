Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Season Postponed to 2021

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has today announced that their entire 2020 season has now been postponed to 2021. The 2021 season will open on Saturday 15 May with the new musical, 101 Dalmatians followed by Romeo and Juliet and concluding with Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. MoreOutdoor events will include Jimmy Carr's, Terribly Funny, Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year LIVE, Luisa Omielan's God is a Woman and the Luna Cinema screenings of Pretty Woman and The Shining. During August 2021, the theatre will also host Dragons and Mythical Beasts.

Artistic Director, Timothy Sheader, said:

"Whilst obviously unavoidable, it is incredibly sad that we are unable to open our theatre this summer for the first time since 1961. Our thoughts are with all those who were due to work with us this summer and our loyal audience. We are so grateful for the messages of support we have received over the past weeks and I am delighted that we have been able to reschedule all of our productions in 2021.

We are a charity which receives no public subsidy and so ticket sales in the summer months provide the vast majority of our income. Through creative programming, shrewd financial management and the backing of an ambitious audience always up for the thrilling, yet unpredictable, nature of open air theatre, we have built a successful and resilient business which has allowed us to weather this loss of an entire season.

However, with another whole year until we are able to welcome audiences again, if our audiences are able to do so, I would be very grateful if they would consider supporting us in one of three ways:

- Buy tickets now for our 2021 season;

- Join our Annual Membership scheme and benefit from discounts and special events; or

- Make a one-off donation, helping us re-build our resilience fund as quickly as possible.

This support really is much appreciated by all of us at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, and we look forward to seeing everyone again in a sunnier 2021."





