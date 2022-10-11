Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Announces New Trustees

The focus of the theatre's first ever public call for Trustees was to identify individuals with new skills, backgrounds, perspectives and lived experiences.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced five new Trustee appointments following an extensive open recruitment process throughout the summer. The focus of the theatre's first ever public call for Trustees was to identify individuals with new skills, backgrounds, perspectives and lived experiences to complement and augment those of existing Board members and to support the strategic growth of the organisation. 140 applications were received in total.

Joining Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's Board for an initial term of three-years, are:

· Charlotte Aherne, Senior Wealth Management Lawyer at UBS AG

· Partha Bose, Head of Capital Markets at Cervest

· Jaya Carrier, Vice Principal for Teaching and Learning at Westminster Academy

· Kate Millward, Head of Diversity & Inclusion at McKinsey & Company, UK, Ireland and Israel

· Dr Philippa Simpson, Director of Design, Estate and Public Programme at the V&A

Chair of the Board Stuart Griffiths OBE said:

"The enormous interest we had from our public recruitment campaign for new Trustees was truly inspiring, with the standard of applications incredibly high. Following a thorough selection process, we are delighted to welcome these five exceptional, highly-skilled and committed individuals to the Board of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. As we reach the end of our hugely successful 90th anniversary season and launch a new vision and strategy for the next five years and beyond, this is an incredibly exciting time to be joining the organisation and we very much look forward to these new Trustees supporting and helping shape our next chapter of growth and development."

New Trustees will be joining current Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Board members Stuart Griffiths OBE (Chair), Anna Fleischle, Tyrone Huntley, Steve Pennington, Toni Racklin, Jim Reed, Samantha Spiro and Martin Wilkinson.

