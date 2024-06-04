Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Frasier Will Lead DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS Concert at the London Palladium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dirty Rotten Scoundrels is coming to The London Palladium in concert for two very special performances on Sunday 24 November.

Marking 20 years since the musical premiered at The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, musical theatre superstars, Ramin Karimloo, as the scrappy underdog Freddy Benson, and Hadley Fraser as the smooth and suave Laurence Jamieson, go head-to-head to woo an heiress out of $50,000.

The con is on in this uproariously funny musical set in the glamorous French Riviera. Experience the thrill of the hustle, high jinks and hilarity with a world-class cast.

Directed by Rupert Hands, Karimloo and Fraser, lead a live orchestra, the Mountview Choir and a stellar cast featuring Carly Mercedes Dyer as ‘Christine Colgate’; Janie Dee as Muriel Eubanks; Rufus Hound as ‘Inspector Andre’ and Lauren Drew as ‘Jolene Oaks’. The concert is produced by Lambert Jackson and Positive Sum.

Based on the 1988 hit movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels features an unforgettable score by David Yazbek (The Full Monty) and a book by Jeffrey Lane. The 2005 Broadway adaptation was nominated for a staggering ten Tony Awards and the subsequent cast album nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album.

Ticket Link: https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/dirty-rotten-scoundrels-in-concert/

