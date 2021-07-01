Ralph Fiennes's FOUR QUARTETS By T.S. Eliot Will Transfer to the West End in November

Ralph Fiennes's world premiere stage adaptation of T.S. Eliot's Four Quartets will transfer to London's Harold Pinter Theatre for 36 performances only from 18 November to 18 December 2021.

This critically acclaimed production re-opened Theatre Royal Bath in May 2021, and launched Royal & Derngate's Made in Northampton season as well as helping reopen theatres across the country by touring to Oxford Playhouse from 14 - 26 June Cambridge Arts Theatre 28 June - 10 July, Southampton MAST 12 - 17 July, Malvern Theatre 19 - 24 July and York Theatre Royal 26 - 31 July 2021

Nobel Prize winner T.S. Eliot is one of the giants of modern literature. Compelling, moving and symphonic, Four Quartets was the culminating achievement of his career as a poet, offering four interwoven meditations on the nature of time, faith, and the quest for spiritual enlightenment. Mostly written during WWII when the closure of playhouses during the Blitz interrupted Eliot's work in theatre, the Four Quartets (Burnt Norton, East Coker, The Dry Salvages and Little Gidding), contain some of the most exquisite and unforgettable reflections upon surviving periods of national crisis.

Ralph Fiennes's distinguished stage work is matched by performances in some of the greatest films of our time. The winner of a Tony Award for playing Hamlet, he has worked extensively in theatre, where his recent credits include Antony and Cleopatra, Richard III and The Master Builder. His numerous film roles include a BAFTA award winning performance in Schindler's List; The English Patient; The Grand Budapest Hotel; The Constant Gardner; Skyfall; In Bruges; The Dig and The Harry Potter series.

Four Quartets is directed by Ralph Fiennes who will be joined by a remarkable creative team including Hildegard Bechtler (Designer) who won an Olivier Award for After the Dance at The National Theatre and received nominations for Top Hat and Oresteia; Tim Lutkin (Lighting), winner of an Olivier Award for Chimerica and Christopher Shutt (Sound), winner of a Tony Award for War Horse. The Assistant Director is Eva Sampson and the Movement Director is Fin Walker.

Four Quartets is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Royal & Derngate, Northampton as part of the venue's 2021 Made in Northampton season.

