Ralph Fiennes to Star in FOUR QUARTETS at MAST Mayflower Studios

MAST Mayflower Studios today revealed selected highlights from its inaugural season of productions to play in their largest performance space, Studio 1. MAST has announced six performances of T.S. Eliot's Four Quartets starring and directed by acclaimed actor Ralph Fiennes, in July 2021.

Compelling, moving and symphonic, Four Quartets, a co-production by Theatre Royal Bath and the Royal & Derngate, Northampton, offers four interwoven meditations on the nature of time, faith, and the quest for spiritual enlightenment. Mostly written during WWII, the four parts (Burnt Norton, East Coker, The Dry Salvages and Little Gidding) were the culminating achievement of Eliot's Nobel Prize winning literary career.

The season will open on 28 May 2021 with Rambert2, one of the world's most adventurous dance companies, performing a Double Bill, to a socially distanced audience. Rambert2 brings together dancers with outstanding ability, creativity and individuality, to form a second Rambert ensemble.

Early June sees the tour of War of the Worlds land at MAST. Inspired by H.G. Wells' sci-fi novel and Orson Welles' classic radio play, this legendary science fiction thriller is playfully reimagined for our era of Fake News and 'alternative facts' by award-winning theatre company Rhum and Clay.

The most outrageous live science show, Brainiac, with exploding dustbins, combusting microwaves, live daredevil stunts and all the experiments you're not allowed to do at home will be staged at the end of the summer holidays and is suitable for the family (ages 6+).

Family fun continues with a world premiere of a musical adaptation of the book Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World in November, featuring fascinating facts about some of the most amazing women who changed the world we live in. This production is in partnership with the award winning Kenny Wax Family Entertainment.

The year will be rounded off with MAST Mayflower Studios' own production of Peter Pan, An Awfully Big Musical Adventure which will be performed by a cast of local young people all under 19 years old. Opening on 18 December 2021.

More productions are to be announced later this month and all productions go on sale to the general public on Thursday 22 April, but tickets can be purchased on Monday 19 April with a membership.

Becoming a member means you can book first for MAST's new season of events, securing seats to see productions such as Four Quartets with Ralph Fiennes ahead of the general public.

From May to July MAST's Studio 1 will open with a socially distanced seat plan to comply with Covid-19 secure guidelines. This will allow socially distanced spaces in between parties in the auditorium. Safe measures will also be in place including enhanced cleaning, hand sanitation, face coverings, track and trace and contactless ticketing. The intention is to play to full capacity when Government advice allows and, as soon as the opportunity arises to open up all seating. Bookers will be notified ahead of time.

Southampton's new arts venue and cultural hub for the city will be a place where everyone is welcome, and will open for participation activity later this month. MAST will be host to a multi-genre programme of events and will deliver a broad and inspiring Engage programme with Mayflower Theatre. The new venue will create opportunities for local people and bring the arts community together to create work that tells stories about Southampton and for Southampton.

Tickets for shows at MAST Mayflower Studios go on sale from Monday 19 April to members and Thursday 22 April to the general public.