ROYAL ALBERT HOME Presents BOOK SHAMBLES With Special Guest Captain Samantha Cristoforetti

The hit podcast Book Shambles hosted by Robin Ince and Josie Long returns (virtually) for an exclusive episode as part of the Royal Albert Home series. Book Shambles is the acclaimed podcast that uses books as a springboard into ludicrous and always passionate conversations of literature, science, comedy, politics and, well, everything and anything.

For this unique Book Shambles event Cosmic Shambles Network regulars Robin, Josie and Dr Helen Czerski will be joined by very special guest, astronaut Captain Samantha Cristoforetti. Samantha holds the record for the longest uninterrupted spaceflight by a European astronaut (199 days, 16 hours) and is also the first Italian woman in space. She'll be chatting live about her time aboard the ISS and her new book, Diary of an Apprentice Astronaut.

The show will also include a performance from musical guest Tanita Tikaram, whose music was played in space by first British astronaut, Helen Sharman.

ATLANTIS

The story of Space Shuttle Atlantis filmed at Kennedy Space Centre

Hosted by Professor Lucie Green with Colonel Chris Hadfield

Date: Fri, 28th August, Fri, 4th September & Thurs, 10th September

Online: cosmicshambles.com/atlantis

In these fascinating films, shot in March at the Kennedy Space Centre with the actual Space Shuttle Atlantis herself - the first of which will be released on the eve of Chris's birthday - space scientist, Professor Lucie Green interviews Colonel Chris Hadfield about his work with the iconic Space Shuttle Atlantis and his work on the International Space Station. Former Royal Canadian Air Force fighter pilot Chris was the first Canadian to walk in space. He has flown two Space Shuttle missions and served as Commander of the International Space Station. His first voyage to space was aboard Atlantis in 1995.

Chris talks to Lucie about the history of the Space Shuttle Atlantis and how its flights changed the way we think about space travel, defining for many people the incredible things that humans can achieve when they work together. They discuss the effects of being above the atmosphere and outside its protective sleeve and the many other day to day risks for astronauts from machinery failure to the potential of being hit by a meteorite. Chris also speaks about the beauty of watching the Earth from space and the wonders of travelling through an aurora whilst outside the shuttle on a spacewalk along with the legacy that NASA's work has left the world and how we now move forward with space travel. They will also take a close look at the key engineering feats of the shuttle itself.

For those interested in the maths of space shuttle travel, Chris will also be chatting to Mathematician Matt Parker on The Stand Up Maths Channel as part of a companion series on 28th August and 10th September.

