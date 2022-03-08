RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Comes to Hope Mill Theatre in November

Cinderella will finally go to the ball! Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester is to stage the UK theatrical premiere of the Broadway musical version of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella.

The musical's previously postponed 2020 run will be staged later this year at Hope Mill Theatre, from Tuesday 1st November until Sunday 11th December with a press night on Sunday 6th November.

Leading the creative team for this new production are venue founders Joseph Houston (he/him) and William Whelton (he/him), with Houston directing and Whelton co-directing and choreographing.

Completing the creative team is Musical Supervisor Leo Munby (he/him), Musical Director Audra Cramer (she/her), featuring New Musical Arrangements by Jason Carr (he/him), Set and Costume Designer Elly Wdowski (she/her), Projection Designer George Reeve (he/him), Lighting Designer Aaron J Dootson (he/him), Wig Designer Richard Mawbey (he/him), Casting by Jane Deitch (she/her) and Artwork by Steph Pyne (sher/her).

Cinderella is the only musical written for the television by legendary duo Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II (South Pacific, Carousel, The Sound of Music). Originally broadcast live in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, the broadcast was watched by more than 100 million people, before subsequently being remade for TV again in 1965 and 1997 (starring Whitney Houston and Brandy).

A new Broadway version with a Tony-nominated book by Douglas Carter Beane premiered in 2013 featuring several fresh characters and songs. This will be the first time a fully staged version of the show has been performed in the UK (following a 2019 one-night concert version in London).

The smart and beautiful young Ella lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and her two stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle. In another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the world. When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince can meet potential brides, Ella and Topher's different worlds come together. Expect the unexpected in this clever retelling of the beloved fairy tale.

Full Casting as well as wider production team to be announced.

Back in 2020 Hope Mill launched First Curtain, a ticket initiative set up to provide funded tickets for local young people to have their first theatre experience. The ticket scheme, which was launched alongside the announcement of Cinderella, raised almost £5,000 and allowed 8 local schools and over 100 young people to come and watch their production of The Wiz in 2021. They aim to raise the same amount again, or more, to offer the same access to this production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Bill Gaden, President of Concord Theatricals, said: "We're delighted that Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will make its UK theatrical premiere at the Hope Mill Theatre. The modern Broadway adaptation of the classic musical features new characters, a hilarious libretto, surprising twists, and an unforgettable score from Rodgers & Hammerstein. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews to a viewership of 107 million, the largest in history at the time, the title has been charming audiences ever since. We look forward to Manchester theatregoers experiencing the updated incarnation today."

Joseph Houston, Artistic Director, said: "It was devastating having to make the decision to cancel our production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella in 2020, due to the outbreak of Covid. The incredible creative team we have assembled, worked so hard to create a stunning and truly exciting new version of this beloved musical, from wonderful new orchestrations to beautiful set design, and we are thrilled that we are able to finally bring this show to life at Hope Mill Theatre later this year. We can't wait to welcome audiences of all ages through our doors, to enjoy this truly magical musical, proving that nothing is Impossible!"

To book visit: www.hopemilltheatre.co.uk