RICHARD III to Open at London's Cockpit Theatre

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A bold dystopian reimagining of Shakespeare's Richard III will be coming to London's Cockpit Theatre from 8th to 11th July. Directed by and starring award-winning Argentine theatre-maker Nicolás Perez Costa the play had a hugely successful run at Madrid's Teatro Infanta Isabel, where it later transferred to a larger venue and received multiple Off Theatre Award nominations. These were for best Best Play, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Set Design.

Performed in the round and accompanied by live percussion, this physically driven reinterpretation of Shakespeare's notorious King Richard III places the audience directly inside a brutal and decaying universe where power is fought through bodies, rhythm, and violence.

Alongside Nicolas, Hugo Coello will be reprising the role of Hastings which he first performed in the Madrid production, for which he received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at Spain's Off Theatre Awards. The international cast also includes Marta Carvalho as Queen Elizabeth, Tricia Hitchcock as Buckingham, Juliet Prew as Queen Margaret, Mathew Miles as King Edward and Lord Stanley, Julia Rose Lisa as Lady Anne and Lord Grey, Tom Longmire as Clarence, Oliver Broad as Lord Rivers, Nabhan Uddin as Tyrell and Germán Martins as Catesby.

Often described as Shakespeare's greatest villain, Richard III charts the ruthless rise and brief reign of the controversial Plantagenet king. This contemporary staging explores themes of power, ambition and manipulation through a highly physical theatrical language, creating a fresh perspective on a character who continues to fascinate both historians and theatre audiences alike.

Nicolás Pérez Costa is an Argentine actor, director, playwright and acting coach based in Madrid. With more than 25 years of experience in the performing arts, his work is known for its physical language, strong visual identity and emotional approach to classical and contemporary texts. As a performer, he gained international acclaim for his one-man show Juana la Loca, where he played seven characters on stage. The production toured internationally and earned him the José Estruch Award from Teatro Principal de Alicante.

Known for his inventive stagings of classical and contemporary works, Pérez Costa has directed more than 100 productions across Argentina and Spain. His recent directing credits include Dos Tronos, Dos Reinas by Pepe Cibrián and Sade, una velada incómoda. He has collaborated extensively with the legendary Argentine theatre-maker Pepe Cibrián Campoy and is founder and artistic director of IFAM Nicolás Pérez Costa in Madrid.

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