Video: Jim Carter Shares How He Met Imelda Staunton in IN CONVERSATION WITH JUDI DENCH, IAN MCKELLEN AND JIM CARTER

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A new clip from IN CONVERSATION WITH Judi Dench, Ian McKellen AND Jim Carter, filmed at The National Theatre, captures Jim Carter recounting how he met Imelda Staunton on stage, flirted, and eventually fell in love with her. The moment is one of several personal anecdotes that surface during the conversation, which also takes an unexpected turn when the subject of Dame Judi Dench's film credits comes up.

That detour leads to Dench describing her role as Aereon, an ethereal prophet of the Elemental race, in David Twohy's 2004 sci-fi epic THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK, starring Vin Diesel. The story she tells involves Diesel coming to see her at the Haymarket, arriving with a bouquet too large to fit up the stairs, sitting in her dressing room, and asking, in what she describes as "absolutely charming" courtesy, whether she would like to be in his film. She said yes without hesitation and, by her own account, has never watched the finished film. Ian McKellen and Jim Carter cannot entirely hide their delight at the telling.

The full conversation was filmed at The National Theatre as part of the IN CONVERSATION WITH Judi Dench, Ian McKellen AND Jim Carter series and is now streaming on National Theatre at Home at ntathome.com.

National Theatre at Home has been active in releasing new streaming content, recently debuting a clip from LONDON ROAD, the verbatim musical filmed live on stage, ahead of its platform premiere.

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