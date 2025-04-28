REUNION Will Make Its London Premiere At The Kiln Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kiln Theatre has announced the London premiere of Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival's hit production of Mark O'Rowe's Reunion. Running at Kiln Theatre, 11 September – 11 October 2025 (Press Night: Wednesday 17 September), following sold out runs in Galway and Dublin last year.

Reprising their roles are Ian-Lloyd Anderson (Aonghus), Venetia Bowe (Janice), Stephen Brennan (Felix), Leonard Buckley (Ciaran), Simone Collins (Holly), Desmond Eastwood (Stuart), and Catherine Walker (Gina), joined by Peter Corboy (Maurice) and Kate Gilmore (Marilyn), with further casting to be announced.

Mark O'Rowe said today, “I am absolutely delighted that Reunion will be seen by its first London audiences this September. The Kiln is such a beautiful, intimate space, and I can't wait to see how the show plays there before we return to the joyful expanse of the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin, and hopefully beyond.”

Priority booking is open now. General on sale opens Tuesday 29 April at 11am. Following its run at Kiln Theatre, Reunion runs at the Gaiety Theatre from 21 October – 2 November 2025.

A family gathers for a celebration on an island off the west coast of Ireland.

When an unexpected visitor drops by, tensions begin to surface. Over the next 24 hours, scores will be settled, beliefs challenged, and truths disclosed.

Mark O'Rowe (Howie the Rookie, Intermission, Our Few and Evil Days) turns his laser focus on the deep currents of family life.

Landmark Productions and Galway International Arts Festival are grateful to the Arts Council / An Chomhairle Ealaíon for its support of the premiere production, and to Culture Ireland for its support of the performances at Kiln Theatre in London.

