Queer Theatre & Nick Hern Books Partner For New Monthly Event Queer Play Reading Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Queer Theatre, a London-based LGBTQIA+ theatre and production company dedicated to telling queer stories and nurturing queer talent, has announced a new monthly event, Queer Play Reading Club, an opportunity to celebrate the richness and diversity of LGBTQIA+ playwriting.

Hosted by director Andrew Keates in partnership with Nick Hern Books, this empowering event will take place on the third Tuesday of every month at The Railway, a queer-run pub in Clapham.

LGBTQIA+ playwriting will be celebrated throughout the sessions. Emerging playwrights will have the chance to foster their developing talents through sharing short scenes or monologues and receiving valuable constructive feedback. These will be followed by attendees reading aloud a full-length play featuring LGBTQIA+ characters, themes and voices; all plays are published by leading theatre publisher Nick Hern Books. Following the reading, a group discussion will take place, an opportunity to share opinions and deeply explore the text.

Upcoming titles:

Tuesday 20th May – Adam by Frances Poet

Tuesday 17th June – Pronoun by Evan Placey

Tuesday 15th July – The Pride by Alexi Kaye Campbell

Queer Play Reading Club joins several other initiatives from Queer Theatre – alongside 2B: Acting Classes, the OutCast Showcase of Queer Actors and Writing, regular theatre trips, and social and networking events. These tremendous initiatives are all designed to ensure LGBTQIA+ theatre makers always have somewhere to go each week to connect with likeminded artists, explore queer material, and thrive in a safe, supportive space.

The Managing Director of Nick Hern Books, Matt Applewhite comments, In a world where LGBTQIA+ voices are still threatened or silenced, coming together to read, hear and share these important plays is an act of resistance, solidarity and joy. Queer Theatre's Play Reading Club creates space for connection and expression, and Nick Hern Books is delighted to help amplify these vital voices and stories.

Andrew Keates, Artistic Director of Queer Theatre expresses the importance of Queer Play Reading Club in his statement, This isn't just about reading plays – it's about building a community. The Queer Play Reading Club creates a home for anyone who loves queer stories. Whether you're an actor, a writer, or someone who simply cares deeply about LGBTQIA+ voices, this is a regular opportunity to connect with queer people and our stories. It's an honour to be partnering with such a fine publisher of LGBTQIA+ plays as Nick Hern Books.

Attendees also receive exclusive discounts on Nick Hern Books titles, allowing them to continue exploring and supporting queer voices long after the event ends.

Comments