Q&A: EDINBURGH 2024: Sameer Katz on WHETHER CONDITIONS

BWW caught up with Sameer Katz on bringing Whether Conditions to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

How did you first get involved in the world of comedy?

Ten years ago, while doing a Master's in London, I, for reasons I still don't understand, decided to do stand-up. I wasn't a class clown, no one told me I should do it, I just got it into my head that I could write something and perform. I went to an open mic that mostly just did music at a pub that no longer exists called Filthy McNasty's. I didn't do particularly well but continued on and off mostly until a few years ago, when I finally decided to give it a proper go.

How did you come up with the idea for Whether Conditions?

The idea is based on the concept of unconditional love. Movies and books and greeting cards make us believe that people will love you unconditionally, but that is crazy when you think about it. People shouldn't have to earn love, but you can't go around being a terrible person and expect people to love you. For me, personally, I've found that the people that love me the most have the highest expectations for me. My parents, for example, expect me to be a super successful doctor and romantic partners have wanted babies. Lotta disappointed people.

What was the creative process like for Whether Conditions?

Writing this show and stand-up in general is pretty much something sparking an idea, me making a note of it then I write out a whole bit as if I am performing it. I get on stage and try it out, rewrite, perform, repeat. With an hour-long show there is the added element of having a theme that everything connects to but honestly, the hardest part is coming up with an idea worth exploring. After that, it's the fun part of creating.

What is it like telling stories from your own life as a comedy?

I used to be solely an observational comic. I didn't like doing personal stuff and honestly, I still am a little uncomfortable with it. I can't believe people want to hear that much about my life but as I've discovered, audiences do want to get to know you! I perform under a stage name primarily to keep a little distance between my personal and performer life but I find that barrier shrinking. I thought I would have a proper job and didn't want a video of me making a stupid joke out there hurting my chances, but now I don't mind. There is a bit of fear of my family seeing some of the, let's say “embarrassing” stories I tell. But the threat of being disowned makes it exciting!

What is it like bringing Whether Conditions up to the Edinburgh Fringe as your eighth show?

At this point, I am very comfortable bringing shows to the Fringe. Of course, there is the fear of impending doom that comes with performing a new show, but that's routine at this point. I am worried I'm not ready, that my jokes aren't funny enough but, somehow, it always comes together.

What is it about observational comedy that you think is so appealing to audiences and comedians alike?

I think people like laughing at the stuff they come across on a regular basis. Relatability is huge. Comedians are usually natural observers and tend to go, “This thing that we do all the time, when you think about it, is really odd.” It's a personality quirk that maybe is annoying on a daily basis to be around but, on stage, it is entertaining. Life is just so bizarre; We do so many weird things like sit at a glowing box entering symbols for other symbols to enter another glowing box so that we can exchange them for food and shelter. That's mostly sad, but if you look at it long enough, it's funny.

What do you hope audiences take away from Whether Conditions?

The most important thing is the audience laughs and has a good time. Asking people for an hour of their time is such a big thing and I want them to look back and say, “That show was hilarious.” Beyond that, it would be cool if my thematic elements leave a tiny impact, like when something in their life comes up and they go, “It's like that joke that guy made.” That would be gravy.

How would you describe Whether Conditions in one word?

Titillating.

Whether Conditions runs from 1 to 25 August at Laughing Horse @ The Counting House - The Attic at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

