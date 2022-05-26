Producers Issue Statement After Audience Member Injured at BONNIE & CLYDE Performance

The West End producers of Bonnie and Clyde have issued a statement after an audience member sustained an injury at the show last night.

According to reports on social media, is understood that a prop cash register rolled off stage, hitting the audience member in the front row.

The show on May 25 was stopped for six minutes and the show's star, Jordan Luke Gage, has been praised for his handling of the situation.

The producers explained today: "During last night's performance of Bonnie and Clyde an audience member on the front row was injured, meaning the show paused for six-minutes. The audience member involved received first aid and the patron then made the decision that no further action was needed.

"The producers are continuing to stay in regular contact with the patron involved. The producers of Bonnie and Clyde would like to thank the staff at the Arts Theatre for their professionalism, and both the audience and cast of the show for their patience and understanding."

Bonnie and Clyde continues to run at the Arts Theatre.