Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS

The production will play a strictly limited run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End from 18 January - 18 March 2023.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Rehearsal photos and a new video are released today for the West End premiere of Sam Steiner's Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons starring Jenna Coleman (The Serpent, BBC One; All My Sons, The Old Vic) and Aidan Turner (The Suspect, ITV; The Lieutenant of Inishmore, West End) ahead of the play's first preview on 18 January.

Check out the photos and video below!

This hilarious and provocative play directed by Josie Rourke (BAFTA and Oscar nominated Mary Queen of Scots; As You Like It, Soho Place) will play a strictly limited run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End from 18 January - 18 March 2023 before heading to Manchester Opera House from 21 - 25 March 2023 and Theatre Royal Brighton from 28 March - 1 April 2023. Tickets are now on sale at www.lemonstheplay.co.uk

You're going to speak more than 123 million words in your lifetime. What will you do when they run out?

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is a tender and funny romantic comedy about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can't say anything anymore.

Sam Steiner's debut play received great acclaim when it was first staged at Warwick Arts Centre in 2015, winning three Judges' Awards at the National Student Drama Festival. It has since been performed at Latitude Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Camden People's Theatre. His other works for theatre include You Stupid Darkness! (Paines Plough and Theatre Royal Plymouth), Kanye the First (HighTide) and A Table Tennis Play (Walrus Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe).

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons will be directed by Josie Rourke, designed by Robert Jones with lighting design by Aideen Malone, sound design by George Dennis, movement by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster and the Associate Costume Designer is Kinnetia Isidore.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman

Aidan Turner

Aidan Turner

Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster

Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman, Aidan Turner

Jenna Coleman, Aidan Turner

Jenna Coleman

Josie Rourke

Sam Steiner






