Photos/Video: First Look at Michael Luwoye and the Cast of MANDELA in Rehearsal
The production previews at the Young Vic from 29 November, with opening night for press on 8 December, and will run until 4 February 2023.
The world premiere musical Mandela has released all new photos and video from the rehearsal room, featuring a first glimpse and early listen of the soaring new musical ahead of its opening at the Young Vic Theatre.
Infused with the rhythms of South Africa, Mandela tells the extraordinary story of a man who changed the course of modern history - the sacrifices he made as a husband and father, and the global movement that inspired him and his comrades to keep fighting. Featuring a book by Laiona Michelle, music and lyrics by Greg Dean Borowsky and Shaun Borowsky, and directed by Schele Williams, Mandela is presented in proud partnership with Nandi Mandela, Luvuyo Madasa and the Mandela family.
It's 1960. Young activist, Nelson Mandela, rallies the people of South Africa to protest against the racial segregation of apartheid. In 1962 he is arrested and sentenced to life in prison, where he will spend the next 27 years, taken from his wife and children, as the fight for freedom sweeps his country.
The cast is Michael Luwoye and Danielle Fiamanya as Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela with Gregory Armand as Vusi, Zion Battles as Bongani, Earl Carpenter as the Prime Minister, Stewart Clarke as the Warden, Hanna Dimtsu as Nomsa, Lerato Gwebu as Adelaide Tambo/ Evelyn Mase, Prudence Jezile as Praise Singer, Akmed Junior Khemalai as Walter Sisulu, Blue Makwana as Gugu, Kayleigh McKnight as Susan / Erika, Posi Morakinyo as Thembi Mandela, Sneziey Msomi as Albertina Sisulu / Maki Mandela, Nomfusi Ngonyama as Zeni Mandela, Ryan O'Donnell as Joe Slovo, Adam Pearce as Kobus, Bolthale Phora as Kgatho Mandela, Shiv Rabheru as Ahmed Kathrada, Will Richardson as Piet, Leanne Robinson as Zindzi Mandela, and Ntsikelelo Nicholas Vani as Oliver Tambo.
Mandela features additional music & lyrics by Bongi Duma, with choreography by Gregory Maqoma, set design by Academy Award winner Hannah Beachler, costume designs by Fay Fullerton, lighting design by Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, projection and video design by Akhila Krishnan, orchestration by Sam Young, musical supervision by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, musical direction by Sean Mayes and casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG. Completing the creative team are Associate Choreographer Dickson Mbi, Associate Set Designer Debbie Duru, Associate Music Director Sam Young, Associate Casting Director Richard Johnston, and Associate Directors Becca Chadder and Rochelle Wilson.
Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz
Dickson Mbi
Danielle Fiamanya, Nomfusi Ngonyama and Leanne Robinson
Cast
Michael Luwoye and Stewark Clarke
Schele William
Greg Dean Borowsky and Will Richardson
Cast
Lerato Gwebu
Akmed Junior Khemalai, Sam Young (Orchestrator), Kayleigh McKnight, and Adam Pearce
Dickson Mbi and Zion Battles
Michael Luwoye, Ryan Oa??Donnell, Ntsikelelo Nicholas, Shiv Rabheru Vani and Akmed Junior Khemalai
