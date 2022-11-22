Photos/Video: First Look at ELF THE MUSICAL, Now Playing in London
The production officially opens at the Dominion Theatre on 24 November.
All new photos and video footage have been released from ELF The Musical, opening at the Dominion Theatre on Thursday 24 November 2022. Previews began on Monday 14 November.
The musical stars Simon Lipkin as Buddy, Georgina Castle as Jovie, Tom Chambers as Walter Hobbs, Rebecca Lock as Emily Hobbs, Kim Ismay as Debs, Nicholas Pound as Santa and Dermot Canavan as Store Manager.
ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin and a book by Tony award winners by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, the feel-good bonanza is based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit starring Will Ferrell.
ELF tells the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf! Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realise he'll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Photo Credit: Mark Senior
Frankie Treadaway and Simon Lipkin
Georgina Castle and Simon Lipkin
Simon Lipkin, Frankie Treadaway, Tom Chambers
Nicholas Pound and cast
Rebecca Locke, Frankie Treadaway
Simon Lipkin and cast
Simon Lipkin and cast
Cast
Cast
Cast
Cast
Cast
Cast
Tom Chambers and cast
Tom Chambers and cast
