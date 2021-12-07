Photos: West End Stars Launch Theatre Ticket Offer Under Piccadilly Lights Display

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, renowned photographer Rankin and stars from the West End gathered in Piccadilly Circus today (Tuesday 7 December), as the famous Piccadilly Lights were lit up with striking portraits of people behind London's world-leading theatreland.

Check out photos below!

Using images shot by Rankin as part of his ground-breaking project Performance by Rankin, the Piccadilly Lights display officially launched the New Year Sale promotion offering £10, £20, £30, £40 and £50 tickets to nearly 60 top London shows in January and February.

The New Year Sale is run by Official London Theatre, which is working with the Mayor and Rankin to help bring audiences back into central London to enjoy the capital's unparalleled cultural scene, world class bars and eateries, and renowned attractions. New Year Sale tickets go on general sale today from officiallondontheatre.com/new-year-sale.

This exciting Piccadilly Lights moment has been made possible by Landsec and Westminster City Council.

Performance by Rankin - a collaboration between Rankin, Official London Theatre and Fujifilm, supported by the Mayor of London as part of the Let's Do London campaign - is currently running as a major free exhibition at the FUJIFILM House of Photography in Covent Garden, open until 31 January. A book of the portraits is also available to buy at the exhibition and from a variety of bookshops, with proceeds going to the Theatre Artists Fund and the Mayor's chosen London youth homelessness charities.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said:

"London's theatres are the envy of the world, but their success is only possible due to the brilliant individuals working in the industry - both on and offstage - who have been instrumental in raising the curtain and ensuring that London's West End bounces back safely.

"I'm delighted to partner with renowned photographer Rankin, Official London Theatre, and the Piccadilly Lights as part of our Let's Do London campaign to celebrate theatreland's workforce and encourage Londoners to rediscover the magic of live entertainment with this unbeatable ticket promotion."