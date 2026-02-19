Photos: WORLD’S GREATEST LOVER Releases New Cast Images Ahead of London Premiere at The Other Palace

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New promotional images have been released for the London premiere of WORLD’S GREATEST LOVER, which will run at The Other Palace from 12 April through 7 June 2026, with a national press night set for 22 April.

The production transfers to London following its New York debut and a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025. The cast includes X Factor winners Matt Terry and Dalton Harris, alongside Union J’s Jaymi Hensley, Joaquin Pedro Valdes, Leonardo Vieira, and Alex Hayden.

The musical features music and book by Julien Salvia and lyrics and book by Ludovic-Alexandre Vidal. The writing duo’s previous work includes The Prince & The Pauper and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. Their recent song “La Poupée Monte Le Son” was Luxembourg’s 2025 Eurovision Song Finalist.

Joshua Bergasse directs and choreographs the production. Bergasse received an Emmy Award for his choreography on Smash and was nominated for Tony and Astaire Awards for the 2014 Broadway revival of On the Town. The creative team also includes set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer David Woolard, lighting designer Jason Lyons, and associate director and choreographer Phil Colgan. Casting is by Rob Kelly. General management is by Thomas Hopkins Productions, and executive producers are Marc Routh and Simone Genatt.

The musical brings together historical literary figures including Romeo, Casanova, Cyrano de Bergerac, and the Marquis de Sade in a contemporary pop-rock setting. The story explores themes of love, identity, and reputation through a staged competition among its central characters.

Matt Terry will star as ‘CDB.’ Dalton Harris will play ‘Val.’ Jaymi Hensley takes on the role of ‘Sade,’ Joaquin Pedro Valdes will appear as ‘Romeo,’ and Leonardo Vieira will play ‘Caz.’ Alex Hayden joins the company as an off-stage swing.

The London production is produced by Broadway International Group, Marc Routh, and Simone Genatt.

Ticket Information

WORLD’S GREATEST LOVER will run at The Other Palace from 12 April to 7 June 2026. Tickets start at £15 and are on sale now at wglmusical.com.



Alex Hayden

Dalton Harris

Jay Mihensley

Joaquin Pedro Valdes

Leonardo Viera

Matt Terry