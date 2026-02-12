Photos: UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH Opens at The Other Palace

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

UNFORTUNATE: THE UNTOLD STORY OF URSULA THE SEA WITCH has opened at The Other Palace. Check out photos from opening night. The production transfers following its Christmas engagement at The Lowry.

The cast is led by Sam Buttery as Ursula, with Allie Dart as Sebastian & others, Blair Robertson as King Triton & others, James Spence as Eric & others, and Freya McMahon as Ensemble. Joining the company are Julie Yammanee as Ariel, alongside ensemble members Jacob Whawell and Kelly Sweeney.

The latest incarnation of UNFORTUNATE features a new set and costumes, additional material, new characters, and a revised running time of 2 hours and 15 minutes including one interval.

The musical first premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 before engagements at Birmingham Hippodrome’s Patrick Studio, Underbelly Earls Court, a second Edinburgh run in 2022, and an 11-week London engagement at Southwark Playhouse Elephant. The show subsequently toured the UK and recently completed a Swedish-language production at Östgötateatern.

The production has book and lyrics by Robyn Grant and Daniel Foxx, music by Tim Gilvin, and direction by Robyn Grant. The creative team includes set and costume design by Jasmine Swan, choreography by Melody Sinclair-Marsh, puppetry and movement direction by Laura Cubitt, orchestration and music supervision by Nikki Davison and Joe Davison for Auburn Jam, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, lighting design by Adam King, casting by Will Burton CDG, and production management by James Anderton.

Check out photos from opening night below.

Photo Credit: Victoria Davies