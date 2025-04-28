Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has released rehearsal images for the UK premiere of musical comedy Shucked, with book by Robert Horn, music & lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Jack O'Brien. Following its run on Broadway and a US tour, this production runs 10 May – 14 June 2025. Check out the photos below!

The cast is Monique Ashe-Palmer (Storyteller 1); Ben Joyce (Beau); Sophie McShera (Maizy); Georgina Onuorah (Lulu); Keith Ramsay (Peanut); Matthew Seadon-Young (Gordy); Steven Webb (Storyteller 2); Jed Berry (Swing); Taila Halford (Ensemble); Ross Harmon (Ensemble); Jonathan Andrew Hume (Grandpa); Claudia Kariuki (Ensemble); Ying Ue Li (Ensemble); Tom Oliver (Ensemble); Gleanne Purcell-Brown (Ensemble); Nathaniel Purnell (Swing); Rachel Rawlinson (Swing / Dance Captain); Mia Shelbourne (Swing); Toyan Thomas-Browne (Ensemble).

Tony Award-winning musical comedy Shucked makes its much-anticipated UK premiere, landing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre for 5 weeks only, following an acclaimed run on Broadway and a US tour.

Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite!

Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County?

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby