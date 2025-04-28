 tracking pixel
Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal

Following its run on Broadway and a US tour, this production runs 10 May – 14 June 2025.

By: Apr. 28, 2025
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has released rehearsal images for the UK premiere of musical comedy Shucked, with book by Robert Horn, music & lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Jack O'Brien. Following its run on Broadway and a US tour, this production runs 10 May – 14 June 2025. Check out the photos below!

The cast is Monique Ashe-Palmer (Storyteller 1); Ben Joyce (Beau); Sophie McShera (Maizy); Georgina Onuorah (Lulu); Keith Ramsay (Peanut); Matthew Seadon-Young (Gordy); Steven Webb (Storyteller 2); Jed Berry (Swing); Taila Halford (Ensemble); Ross Harmon (Ensemble); Jonathan Andrew Hume (Grandpa); Claudia Kariuki (Ensemble); Ying Ue Li (Ensemble); Tom Oliver (Ensemble); Gleanne Purcell-Brown (Ensemble); Nathaniel Purnell (Swing); Rachel Rawlinson (Swing / Dance Captain); Mia Shelbourne (Swing); Toyan Thomas-Browne (Ensemble).

Tony Award-winning musical comedy Shucked makes its much-anticipated UK premiere, landing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre for 5 weeks only, following an acclaimed run on Broadway and a US tour.

Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite!

Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County?

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Cast

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Cast

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Cast

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Cast

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Cast

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Georgina Onuorah, Keith Ramsay, Jonathan Andrew Hume

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Matthew Seadon-Young and cast

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Mia Shelbourne, Nathaniel Purnelle

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Monique Ashe-Palmer, Steven Webb, and cast

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Robert Thorn, Jack O'Brien, Nathanael Campbell

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Sophie McShera, Ben Joyce

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Sophie McShera, Georgina Onuorah

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Sophia McShera and cast

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Sophia McShera

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Steven Webb and Monique Ashe-Palmer

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Steven Webb and Monique Ashe-Palmer

Photos: UK Premiere of SHUCKED in Rehearsal Image
Ying Ue Li, Ross Harmon, Talia Halford, Toyan Thomas-Browne

