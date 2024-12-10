Photos: THE PRODUCERS at Menier Chocolate Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performances are underway for The Menier Chocolate Factory's production of Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan’s The Producers. Check out all new photos below!

The cast is led by Andy Nyman, Marc Antolin, Harry Morrison and Joanna Woodward, Trevor Ashley and Raj Ghatak, with Jermaine Woods and Nolan Edwards joining Charis Alexandra, Michael Franks, Matt Gillett, Leah Harris, Hana Ichijo, Esme Kennedy, Josh Kiernan, Alex Lodge, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, and Chloe Saunders to complete the ensemble.

Based on the classic cult film of the same name, the original Broadway production won a record twelve Tony Awards, and skewers Broadway traditions, taking no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an "equal opportunity offender!"

Tony Award winning director for Leopoldstadt, Patrick Marber’s production opened on 9 December, with previews from 26 November, and runs until 1 March 2025.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

