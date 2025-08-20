Photos: THE GLAMIFICATION OF LOKI In Rehearsal At Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) will present the world premiere of The Glamification of Loki, written and composed by Eden Tredwell, at Southwark Playhouse Elephant beginning August 29. The new musical, winner of BYMT’s 2024 New Music Theatre Award, brings Norse mythology into the glitzy chaos of the beauty industry.

In this sharp and sassy musical comedy, the God of Mischief crashes into the modern glamour world when the Apples of Youth fall into the most unexpected earthly location. Loki sets off on a quest to steal them back before anyone else can get their hands on them. Packed with twists, transformations, and tongue-in-cheek humor, the piece offers a mischievous, modern edge to classic myth.

The Glamification of Loki is written and composed by Eden Tredwell, whose work includes Galaxy Train (The Other Palace Studio), The Canterbury Tales (Half Cut Theatre), and The New Kid (Castlegate Arts). She won the Stiles + Drewe Best New Song Prize in 2021 and has been showcased at venues such as the Garrick Theatre and Prince of Wales Theatre.

The production will be directed by Grace Taylor (Six the Musical, UK/International Associate Director), with Musical Director Lavie Rabinovitz (13: The Musical, Palace Theatre Kilmarnock), Choreographer Steven Moore (Unbound, BYMT / Urinetown, Lost Nation Theatre), and Designer Cory Shipp (Son of a Bitch, Southwark Playhouse Borough).

“I’m delighted to be premiering this show with BYMT at Southwark Playhouse,” said Tredwell. “BYMT have been incredibly supportive throughout this process — we’ve assembled an incredible creative team, and can’t wait to let the young performers loose on the material. I’ve seen many brilliant shows at the Southwark Playhouse over the years, so to have my own show on there is definitely special.”

Photo Credit: British Youth Music Theatre



THE GLAMIFICATION OF LOKI In Rehearsal

