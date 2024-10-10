Photos: THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Ambassadors Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



First look photos have been released for the award-winning and unordinary new musical THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, ahead of its first preview performance tonight – Thursday 10 October 2024 – at The Ambassadors Theatre.

The production stars Olivier Award winner John Dagleish as Benjamin Button and Olivier Award nominee Clare Foster as Elowen Keene. The company is completed by Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Katy Ellis, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Elliot Mackenzie, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton and Benedict Salter.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is based on the short story of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby and The Beautiful and Damned. With Book & Lyrics by Jethro Compton and Music & Lyrics by Darren Clark. It is directed by Jethro Compton who also designs the stage, with co-music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark, choreography by Chi-San Howard, costumes and associate stage design by Anna Kelsey, sound by Luke Swaffield, lighting by Zoe Spurr, musical direction by Mark Aspinall and casting by Ginny Schiller.

It is produced by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein Productions, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin & Mallory Factor, Winkler & Smalberg and Jethro Compton Productions.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

The Company of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON

John Dagleish

Clare Foster and the Company of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON

